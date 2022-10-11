Instructure to Announce Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 1, 2022

Oct. 11, 2022

SALT LAKE CITY, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Instructure Holdings, Inc. (Instructure) (NYSE: INST), the makers of the Canvas Learning Management System, today announced that it will report financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2022 on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 after market close.

Instructure will host a conference call and webcast at 3:00 p.m. Mountain Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing (888) 330-2384 from the United States and Canada or (240) 789-2701 internationally with conference ID 1348899. A live webcast and replay of the conference call can be accessed from the investor relations page of Instructure's website at ir.instructure.com.

Following the completion of the call through 9:59 p.m. Mountain Time (or 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time) on November 8, 2022, a telephone replay will be available by dialing (800) 770-2030 from the United States and Canada or (647) 362-9199 internationally with conference ID 1348899.

Instructure (NYSE: INST) is an education technology company dedicated to elevating student success, amplifying the power of teaching, and inspiring everyone to learn together. Today the Instructure Learning Platform supports tens of millions of educators and learners around the world. Learn more at www.instructure.com.

