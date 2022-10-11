ISLA SINALOA Is a unique tropical island simulation & puzzle game now available on STEAM™

Filled with mentally stimulating challenges and fun activities

MAZATLÁN, Mexico, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mexican-based indie game developer and publisher ENSENASOFT is proud to announce the worldwide release of ISLA SINALOA to STEAM™. This unique FREE-TO-PLAY tropical island simulation and puzzle game is suitable for players of all ages and experience levels.

ISLA SINALOA features a tropical island with many fun activities and mini-games to enjoy. You can choose to go fishing in the river, grab a wetsuit, and go diving for sea creatures, or if you desire, take a casual swim or walk on the beach watching the sunset or the fantastic fireworks starting at 10 pm every night. No island grows without much work, and you play an essential part in making it happen. You will become a lumberjack chopping several types of trees, a miner finding gold and diamonds, and an archeologist finding fossils, hieroglyph cubes, and ancient artifacts. You get to be a zoologist, learn about insects and ocean life, and even become a botanist mastering the names of many lovely flowers as you collect over 500 items to fill your museum, zoo, and botanical gardens.

ISLA SINALOA is packed with options for customization: You can change your look with 100's of possible outfits and body combinations, and you can decorate your house and your island with 100's of unique and exciting items. You can even design your own items with the built-in pattern designer.

As your island grows, there are many more things to experience: Discover buried treasures in the Treasure Hunter activity, become a farmer in the Farm Simulator, or run the pop-up restaurant at Nacho's Food Truck. Challenge yourself to find the way through a labyrinth leading to underground pyramid temples or put together lovely Jigsaw Puzzles with Pamela Possum. Match the tiles playing Barnyard Mahjong with Piao, locate Gideon Gorilla's lost items in Where's My What? or find the hidden words with Hudson Hippo in Word Search Cubes. You can also play Marble Solitaire to challenge your mind or test your memory following the dance moves in Disco Dance Battle. These are just some of the 20+ brain teasers, puzzle games, and mentally stimulating activities you will get to discover and enjoy to help sharpen your mind.

ISLA SINALOA is more than a game filled with puzzles and adventure: it is an experience of life as an islander in a community of more than 30+ charming, sometimes odd, animal characters mixing with visitors to the island. They celebrate your birthday by hosting a party, and they offer you fresh baked goods. Ten major international holidays like Christmas, Halloween, and Cinco de Mayo are given special treatment in the game as buildings and houses are decorated according to season. English, Spanish, Italian and Portuguese are fully supported, with French and German translations coming soon! In total, you can enjoy more than 1000 hours of content meant to be played over 400 or more active playing days. Optional in-app purchases and an optional annual pass offering additional features are included.

About ENSENASOFT

ENSENASOFT is an award-winning game developer and publisher founded in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico, in 2009, and consists of a talented group of designers, artists, programmers (and musicians from around the world) all committed to creating high-quality digital games content across all major gaming platforms and technologies. With a portfolio spanning hundreds of released titles, it is our continued promise to produce entertaining digital games to audiences of all ages and gaming preferences.

