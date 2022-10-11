Revol greens doubles its sustainable, greenhouse-Grown romaine production capabilities

The increase is made possible by the opening of its new state-of-the-art, 20-acre sustainable greenhouse facility in Temple, TX.

OWATONNA, Minn. , Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Revol Greens , the largest sustainable greenhouse lettuce grower in North America, has announced it will double its romaine lettuce production throughout the remainder of 2022 and into 2023. The notable increase in production is supported by Revol Greens' innovative indoor growing facilities in Minnesota, California, and Georgia, as well as a new 20-acre facility in Temple, Texas. Thanks to its Clean & Green® growing process and its protected growing environments, Revol Greens, which grows organic and conventional lettuce products and offers over 7 romaine products in both head lettuce and baby leaf product types, can produce fresh, delicious, and clean lettuce 365 days a year without the threat of recalls.

Revol Green's increase in romaine lettuce production is largely due to its new 20-acre advanced greenhouse in Temple, Texas that will produce upwards of 17 million pounds of greens annually upon phase 2 completion. While doubling its romaine output, Revol Greens' indoor greenhouses continue to use significantly less water and land than field-grown lettuce. Revol Greens' new facility adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, using 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized rainwater and snowmelt, and sustainable sunlight.

Romaine lettuce continues to represent over a 25% share of the salad and lettuce category sales in both grocery and food service, but supply volatility tied to the INSV virus and recalls of romaine lettuce from food-borne illnesses have challenged the industry. Revol Greens program can be an alternative to reduce the supply risk due to these factors by growing in a protected and controlled environment using advanced growing methods and sustainable greenhouse technology. The brand also uses proprietary Plant-Fed Organic™ Nutrient Sources, eliminating the need to use nitrates found in animal waste and greatly reducing chances of crop cross contamination.

"A key aspect of our mission at Revol Greens is offering a diverse product assortment that caters to the needs of a complex produce supply chain," says Tom Thompson, Chief Revenue Officer at Revol Greens. "Developing programs anchored in organic growing practices, sustainability, and locally grown will always be core to what we do. Building on that foundation, Revol Greens also offers grocers and food service operators an alternative to field grown romaine and breadth and scale to customers as they seek a greenhouse-protected alternative."

Revol Greens products can be found between $2.99-$3.99 retail in Sam's Club, Costco, Walmart, Target, Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts and more. For more information visit www.revolgreens.com.

About REVOL GREENS

Revol Greens is the largest greenhouse lettuce grower in North America. With locations in Minnesota, California, Georgia, and Texas, Revol Greens harvests and delivers its packaged lettuce products within one day, resulting in the freshest taste and peak nutrition along with an extended shelf life. Revol Greens adopts the most advanced greenhouse technology and growing methods in the industry, including facilities that use 90 percent less water than traditional field-grown greens, irrigation from UV-sterilized water, and sustainable sunlight. Grown Clean and Green™ in an animal and pest-free environment, no pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals are used in the process. Revol Greens grows 20 million pounds of non-GMO lettuces annually. For more information, visit www.revolgreens.com and follow Revol on social media @revolgreens.

