Spartan Medical is named to Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies List

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan Medical Inc., a veteran-owned government contractor, today announced it was named to the Washington Business Journal's 2022 Fastest Growing Companies list. Earlier this year, Spartan Medical was also awarded the Washington Business Journal's prestigious 2022 Best Places to Work.

The Washington Business Journal is the capital region's go-to source for business news. Their annual Fastest Growing Companies list is based on a survey of 2,300 companies in the greater Washington, D.C. region. Each company's financials were fact-checked by national accounting firm Cherry Bekaert LLP.

"Making this year's list of Fastest Growing Companies may have been the biggest challenge ever — to grow revenue for two years in a row, beginning with at least $2 million in 2019 and ending with at least $10 million in 2021," explained Carolyn Proctor, Data Editor at the Washington Business Journal. "And we decided this year to make it even more competitive by limiting the final list to fifty companies. Other requirements included being locally headquartered and privately owned with no parent company as of the date our survey ended. The ranking criteria is the average percentage of revenue growth between 2019 and 2021."

"Being named to the Washington Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies and their Best Places to Work rankings in the same year shows that Spartan Medical is a leader in a very competitive business environment - while concurrently proving to be one of the region's best employers," said Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical.

Mr. Proffitt further explained, "Spartan Medical is independent, financially-stable, and debt-free. We have no conflicts of interest, and most importantly, we only answer to our customers and every member of the Spartan Family. This company has been built brick-by-brick in one of the most competitive industries on the planet. Our incredible growth during difficult economic times is based on three things: our people, our people, and our people. Our culture matters, our military-mindset matters, our belief that nothing is impossible matters, but none of that would matter if we didn't have the right people in the right place at the right time. We do. Recognition of quiet, hardworking professionals is an honor. Congratulations to the entire Spartan family. You've earned this."

The Washington Business Journal will be revealing the ranking of each awardee company at an awards ceremony on October 20th at the Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, and the rankings will be published the next day in the October 21st edition.

About Spartan Medical:

Spartan Medical is a veteran-owned-and-operated government contractor for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and other local, state, and federal agencies. We provide some of the most advanced medical technologies & biologics, licensed medical staff, and best-in-class operations management expertise to our clients both domestic and abroad. Our executive team have all held leadership positions in both the public and private sector and our core strength is solving complex problems through creative thinking, innovative solutions, and highly skilled flexible teams. Spartan Medical maintains its vanguard position by providing medical facilities with best-in-class solutions that improve patient care and outcomes, especially for America's military and veteran communities.

