CIVC Partners Announces Investment in Continuum

CHICAGO, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CIVC Partners, L.P. ("CIVC"), a Chicago-based middle market private equity firm focused on investments in the business services sector, is pleased to announce its investment in Continuum Companies ("Continuum" or the "Company") in partnership with CEO and founder Marcus Mayo and the Continuum management team.

Continuum is an integrated platform company providing property management and associated residential services to HOA customers. Beginning in 2014, the Company's founder and CEO, Marcus Mayo, acquired several property management businesses operating in the Philadelphia area and in 2019 founded Continuum to serve as a platform to consolidate the HOA property management and associated residential services markets. Since then, Continuum has become one of the largest property management and residential service companies in the Mid-Atlantic serving nearly 700 communities and over 100,000 doors across its twelve brands.

"We are excited to be partnering with a CIVC team that shares our vision for Continuum and has the experience and capabilities to help us achieve that vision" said founder and CEO Marcus Mayo. "CIVC has been an active investor in the facilities services sector for more than a decade and has a long track record of success partnering with founders and management teams to accelerate growth. We expect CIVC to be a value-added partner and help Continuum further differentiate itself as the trusted resource to our communities and as the acquirer of choice for property management and residential service company owners."

Doug Potters, Partner at CIVC, added that "Continuum is one of the leading companies of scale in the highly attractive HOA property management industry defined by recurring revenue, limited cyclicality, and a fragmented base of smaller operators. We look forward to our partnership with the Continuum management team to support the Company in accelerating acquisitions and strategic organic growth initiatives." Alex Lieberman, a Vice President at CIVC, added, "Continuum represents a tremendous opportunity for CIVC to partner with a strong, dedicated management team and invest in a growing services company that operates in a highly fragmented industry."

The partnership with Continuum builds on CIVC's extensive investment experience in the facilities services industry, including Specialized Elevator (elevator maintenance & repair services), Yellowstone Landscape (commercial landscape maintenance services, and GPRS (private utility locating services), among others.

Ropes & Gray LLP served as legal counsel to CIVC on the transaction. Griffin Financial Group LLC acted as Continuum's financial advisor, and Townsend & Lockett, LLC served as legal counsel to Continuum.

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm established in 1970 to provide growth capital to entrepreneurs and founders. Since 1989, CIVC has invested over $2.0 billion in 76 platforms, primarily as growth and buyout capital, along with founders and executives in middle-market companies mainly in the business services sector. CIVC Partners currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VI. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com .

