Make Merry Together This Holiday Season With Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack

SEATTLE, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season of joy, and this year Nordstrom is the backdrop for new nostalgia and holiday memories. From gifting and holiday dressing to holiday décor and festive events where customers can make merry together, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack are the one-stop holiday destinations to make holiday shopping easy and – dare we say – fun!

"The holiday season is one of the most exciting times for Nordstrom and our customers, and we are here to make shopping easy and fun," said Jamie Nordstrom, chief stores officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "We look forward to creating meaningful and personalized connections with our customers, however they choose to shop with us – in store, online, at Nordstrom or at Nordstrom Rack. We hope that our customers will feel inspired by the products we've curated for gifting and holiday occasions, the festive experiences that we've created and the convenient services we offer to make holiday shopping enjoyable and less stressful."

Make it Festive with the Best Holiday Gifts, Décor, and Dressing

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack will have all your gifting needs covered this season through our holiday gifting hub online and an array of festive and convenient in-store gifting destinations no matter where you live. Customers will discover gifts around every corner at every price-point from toys and games for kids, to cozy cashmere sweaters and matching pajamas for the whole family, to luxe designer gifts. No matter who you're shopping for (even yourself!), and how you make merry, Nordstrom is where holiday happens.

To help inspire gift ideas, customers can shop from gift categories like Gifts Under $100, Gifts for the Beauty Buff, Gifts for the Sports Fanatic, Gifts for the Party Host and many more online through our Nordstrom Holiday gift hub. We're celebrating with three months of thoughtful curations showcasing the best products, stories and experiences as they come to life at Nordstrom. Celebrate and explore new holiday items all season long here.

Make it Special with the Best Gifts

In-Store Gifting Stations (beginning 11/4)

Discover the best grab-and-go gifts with our convenient gifting stations launching in select Nordstrom stores on November 4 . These self-serve destinations will help customers shop with ease and make gifting fun for all whether you're looking for great stocking stuffers or a quick last-minute present. These gifting stations will feature a special edit of merchandise across categories including men's, women's, home, beauty and more.

Pop-In@Nordstrom

Make It Pop with Pop-In@Nordstrom and discover a wonderland of handpicked gifts as unique and delightful as the people you love. Featuring goods from global makers, artisan offerings and aesthetically perfect presents, Pop-In@Nordstrom has the best gifts curated by a few of our friends with very good taste including YOWIE's Shannon Maldonado, Bonberi's Nicole Berrie, Merci Milo's Caroline Rodrigues and more. Available now through January 9 online and at select Nordstrom locations, Make It Pop with Pop-In@Nordstrom will help you find unexpected gifts at all price points for everyone on your list, including your favorite furry friends.

More Gifts and More Savings at Nordstrom Rack

Nordstrom Rack is the gift giving destination for more deals, more savings, and more gifts from top brands all season long. This year we are bringing even more holiday cheer to Nordstrom Rack with festive touches and gift shops to make your holiday shopping more seamless. Nordstrom Rack will be offering a new and expanded assortment of easy grab-and-go boxed gifts both in-store and online. Customers can conveniently shop top brands like Adidas, Kate Spade New York, Madewell, Marc Jacobs, Mattel, UGG and many more. Gift shops featuring gifts under $25, $50, $100 and more will also be available both online and in Nordstrom Rack stores and expect to discover some exciting deals during Rack Friday and Cyber Monday.

Make it Festive with Holiday Décor

Nordstrom Home Holiday Shop

Make it festive at home with a wide assortment of holiday themed décor from ornaments and tree accessories to kitchen entertaining collections and textiles. Customers will discover kitchen and tabletop gifts from brands like Estelle Colored Glass, Rachel Parcell and Our Place. For those who want to make it cozy, the shop offers an assortment of blankets and soft goods from Barefoot Dreams, Bearaby and UGG. To add a festive touch to any home, customers can discover an assortment of décor, candles, and confectioneries from brands like Cody Foster, Silver Tree, Meri Meri, THIE, Juliska, Compartes, Georg Jensen, Style Union and many more.

Balsam Hill Tree Lots

Now through the end of December, experience the realism and craftsmanship of artificial Christmas trees at our Balsam Hill tree lots at select Nordstrom locations and on Nordstrom.com. Explore tree varieties in all shapes and sizes and pick out the perfect home centerpiece that reflects your personal style.

Deals on Décor at Nordstrom Rack

Find amazing deals on festive décor and playful pieces to dress up any home for the holidays – from whimsical holiday figurines, tree decorations, and stockings, to a wide assortment of warm candles, plush blankets, tabletop accessories, and more, Nordstrom Rack has everything you need to host and entertain this season no matter what you're celebrating.

Make a Statement with Holiday Dressing

Holiday Dressing at Nordstrom

With all the gifts to buy this season, Nordstrom is here to remind our customers to take a moment to gift themselves. Make this holiday a stylish one, for a season full of festive events, cozy nights, and everything in between, Nordstrom has everything from coats to keep warm, to festive dresses, to dazzling jewels that help you shine and expertly trained stylists to make it easy.



Nordstrom will have new weekly drops from TOPSHOP, TOPMAN and ASOS which will include sparkly accessories and sequin party dresses to velvet blazers for men, making the perfect bold statement this holiday. Nordstrom is also excited to offer an exclusive capsule collection from Vince in celebration of their 20th Anniversary, along with special curation of iconic pieces from Alice & Olivia that will help you get dressed not only for the holidays, but the seasons to come. Finish off any look with eye-catching accessories including embellished platform shoes from brands like Larroudé and Prada, to sparkly gems from brands like Swarovski and Bony Levy.



Our Nordstrom Made brands are also here to help create those special memories with a wide array of lush cashmere sweaters and soft goods that can be personalized in-store, and for that picture perfect moment – matching pajamas for the whole family from grown-ups and kids to babies and pets.



Need a little extra help finding that perfect holiday look? Connect with a Nordstrom stylist for free. Our team of stylists help make shopping easy and fun both in store and online, whether you need an outfit for holiday family photos, your company party, a dinner party with friends or cozy weekend wear.



With all the gifts to buy this season, Nordstrom is here to remind our customers to take a moment to gift themselves. Make this holiday a stylish one, for a season full of festive events, cozy nights, and everything in between, Nordstrom has everything from coats to keep warm, to festive dresses, to dazzling jewels that help you shine and expertly trained stylists to make it easy.Nordstrom will have new weekly drops from TOPSHOP, TOPMAN and ASOS which will include sparkly accessories and sequin party dresses to velvet blazers for men, making the perfect bold statement this holiday. Nordstrom is also excited to offer an exclusive capsule collection from Vince in celebration of their 20Anniversary, along with special curation of iconic pieces from Alice & Olivia that will help you get dressed not only for the holidays, but the seasons to come. Finish off any look with eye-catching accessories including embellished platform shoes from brands like Larroudé and Prada, to sparkly gems from brands like Swarovski and Bony Levy.Our Nordstrom Made brands are also here to help create those special memories with a wide array of lush cashmere sweaters and soft goods that can be personalized in-store, and for that picture perfect moment – matching pajamas for the whole family from grown-ups and kids to babies and pets.Need a little extra help finding that perfect holiday look? Connect with a Nordstrom stylist for free. Our team of stylists help make shopping easy and fun both in store and online, whether you need an outfit for holiday family photos, your company party, a dinner party with friends or cozy weekend wear.

The Best Deals on Holiday Style at Nordstrom Rack

Whether you're shopping for a holiday party or a night out with friends, Nordstrom Rack has the best deals on everything from velvet dresses to 14K gold earrings to sequined pumps that will light up any holiday look from your favorite brands like Steve Madden, Max Studio, Kurt Geiger, and much more. This year, customers can also shop an expanded assortment of beauty brand favorites, making Nordstrom Rack a one-stop holiday destination for all of customers' beauty and fashion needs.

Make It Easy with Convenient Holiday Services

Throughout the busy holiday season, Nordstrom remains committed to delivering a holiday shopping experience that's convenient and fun wherever you are and however you choose to shop. Whether you get all your shopping completed before Thanksgiving or need to pick something up on December 24, Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack have connected its network of stores and digital capabilities to deliver more products to customers faster.

Get Inspired with Free Gift Help - Finding the right gift for everyone on your list can be challenging. We're here to help. Nordstrom has thousands of expertly trained stylists and salespeople across the US and Canada who have curated Looks with gift and outfit inspiration. If you're looking for even more personalized and free help, chat with a stylist on Nordstrom.com, schedule a virtual appointment or visit us in store to outsource your gifting and shopping.

Get it Fast with Same Day and Next Day Order Pick Up – Throughout the entire holiday season, customers can filter on Nordstrom.com for same day and next day order pickup to get orders faster. Simply choose Same Day or Next Day Pick Up when completing your online order and select the Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local or Nordstrom Rack store where you'd like to pick up your order. In the company's top 20 markets, customers can enjoy on average 4x increased merchandise availability on Nordstrom.com for next day pickup. Plus, Nordy Club cardmembers in those markets get free two-day shipping. As always, Nordstrom.com offers free shipping, and from October 30 to November 12, NordstromRack.com will offer free shipping on orders over $49.

Make it Special – Once you've got the right gifts for everyone on your list, Nordstrom can help you deliver your gifts with a special touch.

Gift Wrap: In stores, customers can enjoy complimentary gift boxes orfestive gift wrap for $5 for Nordstrom purchases and free personalized Santa Sacks . For shipped orders, customers can add a free gift message, purchase a $5 DIY gift-box kit, have their item gift boxed or placed in a reusable fabric gift bag for $5 or bring their item to Nordstrom to be gift wrapped for a fee. All holiday gift wrap and gift boxes are 100% recyclable.

Personalization: One of the best ways to make a gift special is to personalize it. Visit any Nordstrom or Nordstrom Local and select Nordstrom Racks to get your gift personalized. Whether you're adding initials to a denim jacket or a name to a blanket, Nordstrom tailors can help make your gifts as unique as the recipient.

Make Merry Together, The Nordstrom Holiday Campaign

Nordstrom is here to Make Merry again this year with our holiday campaign that exudes joy while amplifying the best products, stories, and experiences. No matter how you choose to ring in the holidays, whether making it festive, adventurous, cozy, luxe, or jolly – this season is all about making merry, together.

This holiday, Nordstrom's campaign spreads cheer by showing the real human connection through warm and intimate moments shared amongst loved ones in their most personal settings. To capture the authentic essence of real families making merry together, Nordstrom has assembled an exciting cast of notable talent. This season's campaign stars Grammy and Tony award winning performer, Leslie Odom Jr., and Emmy nominated actress, Christina Ricci, along with their families.

The campaign invites us into the home of Leslie Odom Jr. along with his wife, actress Nicolette Robinson, and their two children as they unwrap gifts, share a warm family meal, and make long-lasting memories together. Showing us their love of getting dressed for the holidays, Christina Ricci makes a fashionable statement alongside her husband, hair stylist Mark Hampton, as they get glam for the holiday party season together and raise a glass in celebration.

The full season's campaign is rounded out by a diverse supporting cast of creatives, industry influencers, and guest curators including comedian Lisa Gilroy, style influencers Mordechai and Sara Rubinstein, Merci Milo shop owner Caroline Rodrigues, author and Bonberi founder Nicole Berrie, outdoor enthusiast and Hike Clerb founder Evelynn Escobar, Yowie founder Shannon Maldonado, and canine style icon, Boobie Billie. The campaign, shot by photographer Jacob Pritchard, captures the ways each family celebrates the joyous season. The festive photos and videos will run across multi-channel media throughout the season.

To help bring this storytelling to life, Nordstrom will also feature unique content from the campaign on our newly launched digital editorial platform, The Thread, to help inspire our customers with their merry making.

Get ready for festive events both virtually and in-store that are filled with Santa, gifting ideas and tasty treats that will get the whole family in the holiday spirit.

NLive Holiday Series (beginning October 27 )

Eat, Drink and Be Merry (10/27)

Are you ready to host this holiday season? Join Celebrity Interior Designer Mikel Welch along with Nordstrom's Managing Fashion Editor Kate Bellman where they will talk about their favorite pieces to complete a holiday tablescape and learn about holiday recipes coming straight from our Nordstrom chefs.

Deck The Halls with Dan Pelosi (11/15)

Get your home (and kitchen) ready for the holidays with Influencer Dan Pelosi where he'll showcase tree trimming, make festive snacks and share his top gifting picks to celebrate the season.

Style Stories with Kate: Holiday Edition (11/18 and 12/16)

Join us for the latest fashion tips for the holiday season where Nordstrom Managing Fashion Editor, Kate Bellman , will share her tips and the best styles for holiday dressing and winter essentials.

Gifting Series: What our Experts are Gifting this Yyear (11/29 through 12/1)

Hear straight from Nordstrom experts on what their gifting must-haves are this year for everyone on their list. Each day will feature a different expert. Listen in for the best gifting ideas!

The Most Delicious Time of Year

Merry Sips & Bites (Weekdays, 11/25 through 12/23)

Enjoy seasonal treats and holiday specials at our restaurants crafted by our very own chefs.

The Holiday Breakfast (12/3 through 12/17)

Mornings are magical this time of year. We make them extra warm and fuzzy with a delicious holiday-inspired breakfast, kids' activities and merry music throughout December. Santa may even make a surprise appearance!

Connect with Santa at the North Pole

Letters to Santa

Customers can email Santa and track their letter as it makes its way to the North Pole or drop off a handwritten letter in stores and curbside to receive a personalized response starting November 25 .

Santa Greeting

Starting now, customers and their families can hear from Santa himself with a personalized, pre-recorded video that will be delivered directly to their inbox. Tickets are $20 with videos delivered December 21 , arriving just in time for Christmas.

Santa Lane Returns to Downtown Seattle (11/25 through 12/24)

A 25-year tradition returns to Seattle with Santa Lane . Santa will take up residence in the window of the Nordstrom Downtown Seattle store from November 25 through December 24 to meet and take photos with customers young and old. Photo packages will be available for purchase and printed on-site. For details, call the Nordstrom Holiday Hotline at (206) 628-1000.

Have the Most Magical Time in NYC (beginning 11/11)

Magic and Merriment at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship

Nordstrom NYC will officially unveil its holiday decorations on November 11 turning the seven-level flagship into festive wonderland of shopping. Nordstrom will welcome the arrival of Santa Claus back to New York City on November 25 . Families are invited to participate in the daily Santa Snow Shows , featuring an appearance by the jolly old elf himself complete with a magical indoors snowfall, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. along the store's escalators. Santa will be joined by a cast of Make Merry performers and characters throughout the store. Afterwards, Santa will be available to chat and take 'elf-ies' with children in the new Santa House located on Lower Level Two. Nordstrom NYC is also thrilled to partner with the historic Wollman Ice Skating Rink in Central Park from November 1 through January 1 with special holiday activations, free skate days for Title 1 school students, surprise and delight gifts, as well as a tented Chill Lounge for ticket purchasers and more! For more details, call (212) 295-2000.

Santa Sacks

From November 11 to December 31 , Nordstrom NYC is selling personalized Santa Sacks and donating $1 from every sale to Good+Foundation, with a minimum donation of $10,000 . The reusable burlap bags are $9 for a small, $25 for a medium and $30 for a large. All pricing includes personalization. Santa Sacks are available at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship and Men's Store, as well as Nordstrom Local in New York City's West Village and Upper East Side. Good+Foundation works to dismantle multi-generational poverty by pairing tangible goods with innovative services for low-income fathers, mothers and caregivers creating an upward trajectory for the whole family.

Make A Difference

Giving Back with Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters

Giving back to the local communities is deeply rooted in the way Nordstrom operates. This holiday season, along with its customers, Nordstrom will support Operation Warm and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America and Canada.

Starting October 17, customers can donate at checkout on Nordstrom.com, Nordstrom.ca and NordstromRack.com. On Giving Tuesday, November 29, customers can donate at all Nordstrom stores to Operation Warm and all Nordstrom Rack stores to Big Brothers Big Sisters, and Nordstrom will donate 10% of all gift card sales up to $150,000 to these partners. Along with its customers, Nordstrom aims to help provide 20,000 coats to kids in need with Operation Warm this holiday season.

By 2025, the company aims to raise $5 million from cause-marketing campaigns, including holiday, for core partners who support families. At the end of 2021, the company raised more than $3.4 million along with its customers for these organizations.

Gifts That Give Back

Looking for an easy gift that gives back? Year round, Nordstrom donates 1% of all gift card sales to hundreds of nonprofits across the US and Canada. Nordstrom gift cards are 100% recyclable.

Join Our Team

Our people are key to enabling us to help deliver outstanding service to our customers, and we strive to be the employer of choice and to make Nordstrom a place where our people can build long-term, rewarding careers. This holiday season, Nordstrom aims to hire 20,000 employees across our Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores, supply chain facilities and customer care team. Nordstrom offers competitive pay, a merchandise discount of 20%, and employment opportunities once the season has ended that could include medical coverage, employer-matched retirement plan and much more. For more information, please visit Nordstrom.com/careers.

About Nordstrom

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

