POSIGEN ACQUIRES NEW ENGLAND CONSERVATION SERVICES, CONNECTICUT'S OLDEST HOME ENERGY SOLUTIONS PROVIDER

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PosiGen Solar, the nation's leading provider of renewable energy and energy efficiency solutions for low-and-moderate income (LMI) households announces the acquisition of New England Conservation Services (NECS), Connecticut's oldest active provider of residential energy efficiency services. Since 2006, NECS has provided honest, cost-effective energy efficiency solutions to more than 40,000 homes. The acquisition allows PosiGen to deliver faster and better energy efficiency upgrades to customers as we continue to grow into new markets. NECS will be managing and delivering PosiGen's energy efficiency services in Connecticut, along with both in-house crews and outside contractors. This is PosiGen's first energy efficiency acquisition and is setting the groundwork for PosiGen to bring energy efficiency services in-house across all markets in the coming years.

"The energy efficiency side of what we do here at PosiGen cannot be understated," says Tom Neyhart, PosiGen CEO. "It's the combination of our solar energy systems plus the energy efficiency upgrades that we perform, that allows us to deliver greater savings to our customers. We are thrilled to bring on the talented team at NECS because we will now be able to help so many more deserving families save money by living in energy efficient, healthy homes."

Every PosiGen Solar installation includes energy efficiency upgrades, at no additional cost to customers, to ensure their homes aren't just generating power, but also saving power. The average home loses a huge amount of energy through a variety of air leaks, which makes heating and cooling unnecessarily expensive. The combination of PosiGen's energy efficiency upgrades and rooftop solar increases homeowner's savings substantially more than with solar alone.

John Greeno, co-owner of New England Conservation Services (NECS), is excited to become a part of PosiGen. "Joining PosiGen now gives NECS the ability to reach Connecticut residents with a full complement of energy efficiency and solar services," Greeno says. "Much of our work is in low-income communities. The combined services of solar and energy efficiency give us the ability to make a positive and dramatic impact in the lives of the residents we service."

To underscore the importance of energy efficiency, PosiGen has named Beth Galante, a veteran of energy efficiency programs, to serve as the Senior Vice President of Energy Efficiency Solutions, a newly created position. "I originally joined PosiGen 10 years ago for the opportunity to create our groundbreaking energy efficiency program, and now am extremely excited to take the energy efficiency helm again at such a pivotal point in PosiGen's growth," Galante says. "We are perfectly positioned now to both expand our energy efficiency services to deliver even more value to our customers and to step into a national clean energy leadership role with transformative new energy efficiency funding created by the Inflation Reduction Act., especially for our lower income and historically disadvantaged communities."

In her new role, Galante will oversee the 18-member NECS team to create a robust energy efficiency organization that will support all current and new market needs for the company and its channel partners. The company will draw on her knowledge to develop faster and more impactful efficiency teams, reduce costs, increase revenue, and create streamlined processes to enhance the customer experience.

"PosiGen is rapidly expanding our footprint nationwide, and our unique commitment to including meaningful energy efficiency improvements for all customers in all markets is growing in tandem," says Naren Yenduri, PosiGen's Chief Operating and Technology Officer. "With ever higher energy costs and more unreliable power grids, we are proud to increase our investment in helping our customers reduce their energy needs while improving their homes' value and comfort, and are thrilled to have Beth, one of our most veteran and high impact employees, lead this effort on behalf of the PosiGen family."

NECS is a qualified provider in all of Connecticut's utility energy efficiency programs, which offer generous incentives that help PosiGen deliver greater savings to our customers, and participation in which is required for all new residential solar installations across the state.

About PosiGen:

Headquartered in New Orleans, LA, PosiGen is the nation's leading residential solar, energy efficiency and energy education provider for low-to-moderate income families. PosiGen has more than 22,000+ residential customers, over 500 direct employees and supports more than 150 employees through its contractors in Louisiana, Mississippi, Connecticut, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. PosiGen's unique services and products make solar energy affordable to homeowners of all income levels, and offer individuals, families, and businesses the opportunity to achieve greater fiscal autonomy and energy independence by lowering their utility bills. To learn more about PosiGen, please visit www.posigen.com .

