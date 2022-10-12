WOO X celebrates its first anniversary

First-time traders are eligible to win 1 BTC and earn $WOO tokens

TAIPEI, Oct. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WOO Network co-founder Jack Tan led the first-anniversary celebration of WOO X, a professional-grade cryptocurrency trading platform featuring zero-fee trading and deep liquidity. In an open letter to WOO X users worldwide, Tan reflected on the shared journey between the team and the community that allowed the platform to be among the most-trusted platforms alongside long-established players.

"Our innovative industry combined with a decentralized workforce means long hours for the 200+ members, as we sync across time zones, checking slack channels and telegram messages first thing in the morning till late at night. To succeed, we not only have to work harder but we have to do things differently and with better effect. One thing we did do well was ignoring certain trends such as building NFT marketplaces or sponsoring expensive sports teams - instead, we chose to invest in better products," Tan said in his letter.

Opportunity amidst the bear market

Tan continued to address the current market conditions that have been challenging for many tech startups

"The bear market has given us a fantastic opportunity to assemble a strong line of innovative products, a world-class team, and an inspiring group of co-builders to drive toward our goal of being a tier-one brand.

We are shaping our platform to become more than a place to buy and sell digital assets, but one that empowers and supports users, where users will see a noticeable boost in performance. We also have one of the strongest ecosystems in the world, led by our clients, investors, and partners like Kronos Research and Orderly Network. On top of that, we are also blessed by having one of the tightest communities led by WOO DAO, WOO Force, and WOOFi, helping the brand spread throughout the world. I'm proud of what the team has accomplished with WOO X in only one year. And now the pieces are finally coming together for us to set the pace for innovation," Tan further noted.

Giving back to the community, chance to win 1 BTC

To let more professional traders try out WOO X, the company has launched a campaign where traders can stand a chance to win 1 BTC. Users who trade on the platform until November 1st are eligible to win the prize.

"Our users are generally satisfied and trust our platform, based on direct feedback and our trust score on a third-party rating platform. With this campaign, we want other traders to try it for themselves while getting a chance to win 1 BTC," said WOO Network Marketing Vice President Ben Yorke .

Users who make their first trade are entered in a random giveaway to win 1 BTC. The first trade, either spot or futures, must be completed during the campaign, regardless of when the user registered. For more information regarding this campaign, visit the event page .

New partnership allows buying crypto with fiat

During the anniversary celebration, WOO X also announced its partnership with Cabital and the integration of Cabital Connect. The partnership enables users to buy crypto with fiat using local bank transfer methods and eliminate the costly transaction fees associated with credit cards. A joint campaign was launched by both parties, where customers who use Cabital to purchase USDT on WOO X can stand to earn $WOO token rewards , and enjoy 0% fees when transferring assets to WOO X.

In just one year, WOO X has conducted a total of 240 billion USD volume of trades and ranked the 9th crypto spot exchange worldwide, based on trust score. The internal team grew to 200, pitching in expertise gained from top-tier institutions across different industries. WOO X has more than 20 partners, including Avalanche, Binance, Crypto.com, Cardano, and NEAR.

About WOO Network

WOO X is a trading platform for professional traders, featuring fully customizable modules and a lower to zero-fee trading structure, complete with deep liquidity sourced from the WOO Network, which connects traders, exchanges, institutions, and DeFi platforms. The WOO token is used in the network's CeFi and DeFi products for staking and fee discounts. WOO Network was incubated by Kronos Research, a multi-strategy trading firm that specializes in market making, arbitrage, CTA, and high-frequency trading (HFT).

