American Brain Council selects Cohen Veterans Bioscience executive as new Board Member

Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, PhD, Senior Director of External Affairs at Cohen Veterans Bioscience, to serve on Board of Directors of the American Brain Coalition

NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brain research and advocacy non-profit Cohen Veterans Bioscience (CVB) is pleased to announce that Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, PhD, Senior Director of External Affairs, has been named a new member of the Board of Directors of the American Brain Coalition (ABC).

ABC is a 501(c)(4) non-profit organization comprised of the leading professional neurological, psychological, and psychiatric associations and patient organizations in the United States. Collectively, the ABC members seek to advance the understanding of the functions of the brain, and to reduce the burden of brain disorders and diseases through public education and advocacy.

Dr. Ferland-Beckham is a translational neuroscientist by training, with over 20 years of experience developing and validating preclinical models of neuropsychiatric disorders and brain injury. She is also an experienced public policy and advocacy professional, having spent nearly 10 years working on advocacy and public policy issues at the local, state and federal levels. Dr. Ferland-Beckham is a former AAAS Science & Technology Policy Fellow at the NIH. She joined CVB in 2017 and currently leads External Affairs, focusing on advocacy and educational programming on behalf of veterans and millions of others who have suffered from brain trauma.

"ABC's mission to reduce the burden of brain disorders is aligned to our mission at CVB, which is to advance development of precision diagnostic tests and therapies for patients who suffer from brain trauma," said Magali Haas, CEO of CVB. "So, we are delighted that Dr. Ferland-Beckham is joining the ABC Board and will be able to use her vast expertise to support their mission."

Dr. Ferland-Beckham adds "It is a great privilege to join the ABC Board of Directors at such a pivotal time for brain health. I am looking forward to working alongside this impressive group of individuals united by the same mission to improve the lives of all those effected by brain diseases and disorders, and I look forward to bringing my experiences as both a neuroscientist and public policy advocate to the ABC as it continues to advance its important mission."

About Cohen Veterans Bioscience

Cohen Veterans Bioscience is a non-profit 501(c)(3) biomedical research and technology organization dedicated to advancing brain health by fast-tracking precision diagnostics and tailored therapeutics. To support & learn more about our research efforts visit www.cohenveteransbioscience.org.

