Fitness Legend Tony Horton Announces Launch of His New YouTube Series "Power Up With Tony Horton"

Tony Horton Interviews Stars Including Zach King, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Diamond Dallas Page While Pulling Off Physical Feats

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fitness legend Tony Horton announces the launch of his new web series " Power Up With Tony Horton ," with an energetic new trailer . Tony Horton is best known as the creator of P90X®, one of the most successful fitness programs in America. Since then, Tony has created a new fitness brand, Power Nation Fitness , which approaches overall wellness through his specialized "Power of Four" regimen consisting of exercise, mindfulness, nutrition, and supplementation . Now, to further showcase his passion for health and fitness Tony hosts "Power Up With Tony Horton," a new web series featuring Tony and a special celebrity guest taking part in activities like the ninja course, a round of golf, and revolutionary new fitness programs like DDPYoga, before having an in-depth conversation about the guests' career and upcoming projects.

Fitness Legend Tony Horton, creator of P90X and Power Life Announces the Launch of His New YouTube Series “Power Up With Tony Horton” featuring guests Zach King, Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, and Diamond Dallas Page (PRNewswire)

"I've been training and motivating people for over 30 years," said Tony Horton, Founder of Power Life, "This series is an opportunity to show my fans a different side of me while getting to meet some truly inspiring people. One thing I love about fitness is innovation, and having the chance to work out with people doing revolutionary things like Diamond Dallas Page with his DDPYoga has been mindblowing. It's also been a privilege getting to see how Zach King makes one of his famous illusions and revisiting my stand-up comedy roots while meeting the hilarious Anjelah Johnson-Reyes. I'm having a blast working out and exercising with my guests and I can't wait to share the incredible journeys that these new friends have been on."

Special guests of the web series include:

Diamond Dallas Page - Iconic wrestler, actor, fitness instructor, and member of the WWE Hall of Fame, Dallas showcases his revolutionary "DDPY" program that combines traditional yoga with calisthenics.



Drew Binsky - Popular travel blogger and YouTube personality best known for having visited every country in the world meets Tony on the golf course to tee up and discuss some of Drew's most extreme travel stories.



Anjelah Johnson-Reyes - Comedian, actress, author, and former NFL cheerleader who just debuted her book, Who Do I Think I Am: Stories of Chola Wishes and Caviar Dreams and is currently on her nationwide "Who Do I Think I Am?" comedy tour. Anjelah joins Tony for a travel-friendly workout that viewers with busy schedules can easily incorporate into their daily routines.



Zach King - World famous illusionist and filmmaker with over 70M followers on TikTok, joins Tony to create a one-of-a-kind workout illusion that will have viewers questioning the magic behind the trick for days.



Jessie Graff - Professional stunt woman best known for her athletic achievements on the obstacle course show American Ninja Warrior gets challenged by Tony to complete his very own ninja course at his home.



John Hennigan - Professional wrestler and actor, best known for his time with WWE under the ring name John Morrison . John takes Tony through his unique "Flow-Mo" workout that helps keeps him strong and agile for performing amazing aerial maneuvers. He then joins Tony for an impromptu ninja course session.



And more special guests are to be announced!

On this web series, you get the chance to view some of Tony's famous workouts—hello, Ninja course!—while learning more about some of your favorite stars. Plus, the tables get turned on Tony as he hosts Diamond Dallas Page creator of DDPY. You can view this first episode of Power Up With Tony Horton featuring Diamond Dallas Page on October 19th. New episodes will air every Wednesday. Watch the Trailer Now!

To view, all episodes subscribe to the Power Up with Tony Horton YouTube channel here .

Follow Power Up with Tony Horton on Instagram and TikTok .

About Power Up with Tony Horton

Power Up with Tony Horton is a new YouTube show created around health and fitness based in Los Angeles, California. The series is produced by Zachary Stein and is currently taking submissions for potential guests to appear in the next season.

Contact powerupwithtony@gmail.com . Follow Tony Horton on Instagram and TikTok .

About Tony Horton

Tony Horton is the wildly popular creator of the most successful fitness program in America, P90X®. Tony Horton is a world-class motivational speaker, celebrity trainer, and the author of top-selling books, "Bring It, Crush It!" and "The Big Picture." He's appeared on countless television programs as a fitness and lifestyle expert to promote healthy living through exercise and proper nutrition. Tony Horton's supplement line, Power Life , is part of his new fitness brand, " Power of 4 by Tony Horton " — a four-part approach to wellness including fitness, supplements, diet and nutrition, and mindfulness. Follow Tony Horton on Instagram @tonyshorton .

