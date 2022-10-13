High Definition Vehicle Insurance Brings Safety and Rewards-Driven Insurance Option to North Carolina and Colorado Fleet Owners

Insurance solution helps fleet owners mitigate risk, improve efficiency, and reduce costs

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, today announced its availability to fleets in North Carolina and Colorado. HDVI will partner with trucking companies to lower insurance costs by helping them analyze and put their telematics data to better use.

Trucking is instrumental in North Carolina and Colorado, with more than 85% of North Carolina and 79% of Colorado communities depending exclusively on trucks to move their goods, according to the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). Data also notes that over 95% of manufactured tonnage is transported by trucks in both states.

HDVI brings the states' trucking companies the first-of-its-kind dynamically priced commercial trucking insurance coverage, HDVI Shift™ , which rewards fleets for driving safely. It uses onboard telematics data to provide small to midsize fleets real-time risk models – advanced tools that are usually only available to mega-fleets. HDVI's tailored services provide valuable insights and regular consultations their customers use to improve safety and reduce insurance costs.

"Using real-time risk models, HDVI identifies and monitors the frequency of risk factors to provide monthly insurance premium discounts up to 12% to customers who improve their safety scores," said Reid Spitz, HDVI co-founder and chief product officer. A Colorado native, Spitz added, "We are bringing an insurance solution to my home state and across the U.S. that is a game changer for fleets looking to improve their safety and lower operational costs."

Backed by a workforce that has doubled over the past year, the company primarily serves small and midsized trucking fleets in 17 states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin. That number will grow to 25 by the end of the year.

About HDVI

HDVI provides fleets with the data, tools and coverage needed to reduce insurance costs, increase safety, mitigate risk, and improve efficiency. HDVI is headquartered in Chicago with offices in Greenville, South Carolina; Austin, Texas; and San Francisco. High Definition Vehicle Insurance, Inc. is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies.

