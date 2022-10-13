Power Knot food waste bin tipper installed by the Gun Lake Tribe

FREMONT, Calif., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has installed the SBT bin tipper at Gun Lake Tribe. This is the first known case of a bin tipper being used by an indigenous USA tribe.

(PRNewswire)

Gun Lake Tribe is a federally recognized Indian sovereign government in Michigan. The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians of Michigan are indigenous people. They own and operate Gun Lake Casino and employ more than 1000 people, contributing over $2.8 billion to the Michigan economy.

Gun Lake Tribe strives to protect their lands and resources on Grandmother Earth for the next seven generations. The bin tipper is used to transport food waste and scraps from the buffet into the backroom where the biodigester is held. Gun Lake Tribe is able to greatly reduce methane emissions by diverting food waste from the landfill.

The SBT-140 stainless steel bin tipper that can handle bins up to 140 litre (35 gallons). It is completely battery powered, waterproof, and fits through standard doorways.

"The SBT bin tipper helps us safely and effectively transport food waste from the Harvest Buffet to the biodigester," said Shawn McKenney, Environmental Specialist at Gun Lake Tribe Environmental Department. "It is lightweight, mobile, and has helped process over 1600 lb of food waste."

About the LFC biodigester

The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.

About Power Knot

Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access www.powerknot.com .

About Gun Lake Tribe

The Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi Indians (Gun Lake Tribe) has a rich history in West Michigan and close connection to the land. The Bradley Indian Mission, located near Wayland, is the historic residential and cultural center point of the tribal community. The Tribe's ancestors, and political predecessors, signed treaties with the United States government dating back to 1795. The Tribe was reaffirmed to federal recognition in 1999. For more information about the Tribe, visit https://gunlaketribe-nsn.gov/ .

CONTACT: Cecillia Wong, cecillia.wong@powerknot.biz

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Power Knot LLC