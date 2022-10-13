Pye-Barker Fire & Safety Continues Northeast Acquisitions with Survivor Fire & Safety Equipment

ATLANTA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pye-Barker Fire & Safety is pleased to announce the additions of Survivor Fire & Safety Equipment and Total Fire & Safety Equipment, collectively "Survivor Fire," to the Pye-Barker family of companies. Both Survivor Fire and Total Fire provide full-service fire and safety systems throughout New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. Pye-Barker continues its aggressive acquisition strategy and over the last few months has made several acquisitions in the area. Pye-Barker is now one of the leading fire and safety companies in the Northeast.

Survivor Fire & Safety Equipment is a full-service company specializing in design, installation and inspection for fire and safety systems including fire extinguishers, fire suppression systems, fire sprinklers and security systems. With over 30 years in the industry, Survivor is known for its expertise, customer care and 24/7 emergency service.

Along with Survivor, Pye-Barker also acquires Total Fire & Safety Equipment, a sister company to Survivor. Total Fire provides kitchen fire suppression, emergency lighting, fire extinguishers, fire alarms, fire sprinklers, monitoring, and fire department services.

"Our company was built on a culture that invests in our people. Properly trained and supported technicians provide unparalleled customer service," said James Newell, CEO of Survivor Fire & Safety. "I know Pye-Barker holds these same values. I'm proud to have them continue our legacy."

Pye-Barker takes a pragmatic approach to identifying new acquisition opportunities, choosing to pursue add-ons that best align with the company's culture and values. "Survivor Fire & Safety not only aligns with our cultural views, but they also have a reputation for maintaining a highly skilled workforce that is dedicated to customer service excellence," said Bart Proctor, CEO of Pye-Barker. "We're excited to add their experienced team to the Pye-Barker family."

Survivor Fire & Safety and Total Fire & Safety will continue to be operated by their highly experienced teams.

Pye-Barker Fire & Safety, founded in 1946, is a leader in fire protection and life safety, with over 135 locations and 4,100 team members. It is a full-service company offering all the necessary specialties including portable extinguishers, restaurant fire suppression, special hazard systems, fire sprinklers, fire alarms, and security. Pye-Barker invests heavily in providing the best-in-class training for its team while offering industry competitive benefits and is rapidly expanding its national footprint.

Chuck Reimel

VP of Business Development, Pye-Barker Fire & Safety

(910) 612-6252

creimel@pyebarkerfire.com

