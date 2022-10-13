Sunny Skies and Seasonal Delights in Myrtle Beach, SC This Fall

The Beach Welcomes Visitors with Family Events and Spooky Experiences

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're already missing the summer months and still longing for warm coastal breezes and sunny days, look no further than Myrtle Beach for a fall getaway that is sure to keep that summer spirit alive with a seasonal twist. With 60 miles of beautiful coastline, a temperate climate, bright blue skies, and endless opportunities for adventure, revelry, and relaxation, The Beach offers a fall experience like no other.

From beachy bliss and sunny strolls to pumpkin patches and spooky surprises, Myrtle Beach offers the perfect balance of fun in the sun and seasonal celebrations.

"The Grand Strand's 60 miles of beaches, public golf courses, year-round attractions, shops, restaurants, and lodging accommodations are all welcoming visitors. Myrtle Beach is an ideal destination in October and November for travelers who want to savor sunny getaways with fun activities and events for the whole family, and even some spooky experiences throughout the fall," said Karen Riordan, President and CEO of Visit Myrtle Beach.

Autumnal Activities

Myrtle Beach and Huntington Beach State Parks offer events and classes throughout the fall season, including surfing and crabbing lessons for the family! Hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming are just a few of the additional activities that you can do at your leisure at Myrtle Beach parks. offer events and classes throughout the fall season, including surfing and crabbing lessons for the family! Hiking, biking, fishing, and swimming are just a few of the additional activities that you can do at your leisure atparks.

Thompson Farm is a family-run farm that hosts an array of fall activities, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, playground, and much more. is a family-run farm that hosts an array of fall activities, including a corn maze, pumpkin patch, petting zoo, playground, and much more.

The Market Common holds Local Ghosts, Historic Folk & Pirates Tours every Tuesday from 2 - 4 p.m. Guests will board a trolley for a two-hour narrated tour that will take them from The Market Common in Myrtle Beach to Murrells Inlet, SC , where they will see Brookgreen Gardens, Atalaya, the fortress-like former beach home of the Huntington's at what is now the state park that bears their name, and Murrells Inlet's Historic Waterfront uncovering this area's most beloved ghost stories, pirate tales, and fascinating historical accounts. holdsevery Tuesday fromGuests will board a trolley for a two-hour narrated tour that will take them from The Market Common into, where they will see, the fortress-like former beach home of the Huntington's at what is now the state park that bears their name, anduncovering this area's most beloved ghost stories, pirate tales, and fascinating historical accounts.

Fall Festivities

City of Halloween ! The city of South Carolina , has temporarily changed its name to "Halloween" for the month of October. The city's month-long Get your spook on in the! The city of Conway , has temporarily changed its name to "Halloween" for the month of October. The city's month-long daily ghoulish gatherings include movie nights, costume parades, spooky boat tours, and trunk or treats.

Myrtle Beach Jazz Festival ( October 14-16 ): Celebrate jazz, culture, community, and individuals from all walks of life with a line-up of smooth, soulful, and edgy regional and local jazz artists. This event will be held at an historic music location, Charlie's Place. ): Celebrate jazz, culture, community, and individuals from all walks of life with a line-up of smooth, soulful, and edgy regional and local jazz artists. This event will be held at an historic music location, Charlie's Place.

Loris Bog-off Festival ( October 15 ): The Loris Bog-Off is a celebration of all things chicken bog—a regional dish of chicken, rice, onion, spices, and other ingredients—and takes place in downtown Loris, South Carolina . The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved into the huge event it is today. This event includes dozens of vendors, a chicken bog cooking contest, live concerts, a car and tractor show, fireworks, inflatables, and much more. ): The Loris Bog-Off is a celebration of all things chicken bog—a regional dish of chicken, rice, onion, spices, and other ingredients—and takes place in downtown. The festival began in 1980 as a chicken bog cooking contest and has evolved into the huge event it is today. This event includes dozens of vendors, a chicken bog cooking contest, live concerts, a car and tractor show, fireworks, inflatables, and much more.

2 nd Annual Oktoberfest at Barefoot Landing ( October 30 ): This event will feature German and fall-inspired food and drink items and, with a purchase of a wristband, you can enjoy special discounts at participating restaurants. There will also be contests, live music, and other activities! ): This event will feature German and fall-inspired food and drink items and, with a purchase of a wristband, you can enjoy special discounts at participating restaurants. There will also be contests, live music, and other activities!

2 nd Annual Myrtle Beach Fall Jerk Fest ( October 30 ): The Fall Jerk Fest features food trucks, an exclusive wine tasting, live music, and more all on historic Broadway Street in downtown Myrtle Beach . This event pays tribute to the unique flavor of jerk cuisine of the African and Taíno cultures in Jamaica . ): The Fall Jerk Fest features food trucks, an exclusive wine tasting, live music, and more all on historic Broadway Street in downtown. This event pays tribute to the unique flavor of jerk cuisine of the African and Taíno cultures in

Surfside Beach Family Festival ( November 5 ): A day of live music, food trucks, a dunk tank, and family fun. This is a free event; however, this event raises awareness for and benefits the Garden City and Surfside Beach S.C.U.T.E (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts). ): A day of live music, food trucks, a dunk tank, and family fun. This is a free event; however, this event raises awareness for and benefits the Garden City and Surfside Beach S.C.U.T.E (South Carolina United Turtle Enthusiasts).

iLove Seafood Fest ( November 4 & 5): This festival is the spot for the freshest seafood around! From the ocean to your plate, this festival offers lobster, crab, crawfish, shrimp and much more, along with live entertainment and cooking demonstrations. & 5): This festival is the spot for the freshest seafood around! From the ocean to your plate, this festival offers lobster, crab, crawfish, shrimp and much more, along with live entertainment and cooking demonstrations.

About Myrtle Beach, S.C.

Myrtle Beach isn't just a beach. It's The Beach. Popularly known as the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach is one destination made up of 14 unique communities that stretch 60 miles along the northeast coast of South Carolina. Families, couples and those in search of a warm welcome will find more than just a day at The Beach when they come together to connect and enjoy vibrant entertainment and family attractions, including world-class golf, shopping and fresh coastal Carolina cuisine. From the moment you arrive, you'll find you belong at The Beach – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. For additional information on tourism offerings in the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.visitmyrtlebeach.com or call (888) Myrtle-1.

