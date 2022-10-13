TIFIN announces premium Magnifi "Personal" subscription plan to empower more intelligent DIY investing

Magnifi's 175,000+ customers now have the option to upgrade their subscriptions to a $14/month premium plan that includes an always-on AI-powered investing assistant, guided portfolio building, personalized market news, and on-demand analytics.

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , the fintech platform known for Magnifi, its award-winning investment marketplace , today announced the launch of their new premium subscription Magnifi Personal, aimed at helping investors without enough time or knowledge to build and grow their portfolios with intelligence.

Magnifi by TIFIN (PRNewsfoto/TIFIN,Magnifi) (PRNewswire)

New and existing Magnifi investors can now upgrade to a Magnifi Personal personal plan and get access to Magnifi's popular AI-powered investing assistant that will deliver insights, portfolio analysis, guidance, and long-term planning.

Subscribers can chat with their assistant about questions like "How can I invest in the current market conditions?" or "What sectors performed best this month?" or "Compare Apple, Amazon, Tesla, and Netflix" and immediately get the data and guidance needed to understand the market and even invest.

"I'm incredibly excited about what this means for our investors," said Jon Klaff, Magnifi GM. "Investors who need a little help getting started now have the guidance they need to invest with confidence, and experienced investors can cut through the clutter to supercharge their investing priorities. This is a very exciting time for Magnifi, and the future of self-directed investing."

The launch of Magnifi Personal comes just weeks after Magnifi was awarded top honors for "Excellence in Artificial Intelligence" at the 2022 Wealthies Awards 1, and launches alongside several other significant advancements at TIFIN to be announced later this year.

" Magnifi Personal is a critical next step for the independent investing community," said TIFIN Co-founder and CEO, Vinay Nair, "and a major unlock for advancing our mission of simplifying investing so that it can be a more significant driver of financial freedom for all."

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI-powered fintech that leverages data science, investment intelligence, and technology to deliver engaging and personalized investor experiences. By connecting individuals to advice and investments, TIFIN bridges the gap between investors, their trusted intermediaries, and asset managers.

Founded in 2018 by Dr. Vinay Nair , a former Wharton Professor and successful entrepreneur, TIFIN was created to help make investing a powerful driver of financial well-being by eliminating frictions investors face.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , an intelligent search-powered marketplace for investments; TIFIN Wealth , a platform for advisors, wealth managers, and other intermediaries to deliver better individual outcomes; Magnifi Communities , a digital platform of specialized investors; all powered through Distill, a central digital distribution and insights engine using TIFIN's data platform.

1The Wealthies AI Award is for a new initiative, product, program, platform or enhancement to an existing platform/product designed to integrate aspects of Artificial Intelligence into an advisor's operations, investment process, financial planning services, as well as other aspects of a financial advisory business. Initiatives can include areas such as machine learning, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), natural language processing, neural networks, etc.

Criteria include both quantitative measures — such as specific feature set, usage, adoption, scope, scale, advisor survey scores, etc. — along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity, new methods of deployment, etc.

Advisory services are offered through Magnifi LLC, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Being registered as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Zito Partners

Deborah Kostroun

deborah@zitopartners.com

201-403-8185

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TIFIN