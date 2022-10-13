Zingeroo Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Zoë Barry Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit

BOSTON, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Zingeroo Founder and CEO Zoë Barry as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Zoë Barry from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Zoë is the Founder and CEO of Zingeroo, making her the first woman to launch a brokerage or retail trading platform in the United States in the last decade. Zingeroo makes investing competitive, social, and educational and has raised $8.5M to date. The Zingeroo trading app launched in 3Q21 and is available for download in iOS store.

Zoë began her career on Wall Street working for the hedge fund Dawson Capital. She was inspired to found her first company in 2012, ZappRx, when a family member was diagnosed with a severe condition that required specialized therapy. ZappRx was best described as the "Amazon Prime for $100K/year specialty medication." As a sole founder, Barry raised over $42M for ZappRx before the company was acquired by Allscripts in June of 2019.

"We've worked tirelessly to bring a social and competitive experience to investing— turning an otherwise lonely and difficult activity into a series of fun challenges among friends," stated Zoë Barry. "Zingeroo's motto is never boring. Our goal is to make investing exciting and educational — we are bringing scores of young people into the market for the first time who would otherwise be on the sidelines. By design, our interface encourages risk-management, education, and smart investing. While we got our start with stocks, options and bonds, we're more excited than ever to be expanding into crypto in the coming months."

"We're delighted to recognize Zoë Barry as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022," said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. "They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers."

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zoë Barry, Zingeroo is a commission-free trading app that transforms investing into a series of fun, educational competitions between friends. Launched in Q3, 2021, Zingeroo has attracted legions of users, many of whom have come from other solo trading platforms— along with many others who are investing for the first time ever.

