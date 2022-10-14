1MMMIT(Mango Man Intelligent) Gets Listed on XT.COM

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed Mango Man Intelligent (1MMMIT) in the Innovation Zone (MeMEs) and opened trading for the 1MMMIT/USDT trading pair at 2022-09-26 10:00 (UTC).

About 1MMMIT

Designed with UX in mind, 1MMMIT is very transparent. 1MMMIT has a user-friendly dashboard, easy account transactions, minimal fee on transactions, and a favorable interface. The older deprecated token contract for the MMIT token had an unwieldly total supply so it was redenominated with a smaller total supply (6 fewer zeros) by denominating the previous amount by deploying a newer contract .

Moreover, 1MMMIT has developed a reliable and trustworthy community. The social responsibility of the 1MMIT community includes the Elimination of forgery and crime from the internet world to make it a beautiful, breathable space.

Token is now available to a wider audience with this XT.COM listing, allowing the XT.COM community the privilege of trading 1MMMIT, which can be used for various purposes.

About MangoMan Intelligent

The birth of mango man meme coin is attributed to the idea of motivating crypto beginners to do well in this arena.

The MangoMan Intelligent platform improves transaction speed, and is more fun in nature. Mango man is a hyper deflationary coin with a static reflection that rewards holders. Therefore, more Mango man coins are automatically added to people's wallet each time a transaction is made. Great experience, fresher induction points, and 7% hold from each transaction are automatically redistributed to the mango man holders.

Website: https://mmint.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mangomanintell

About XT.COM

By consistently expanding its ecosystem, XT.COM is dedicated to providing users with the most secure, trusted, and hassle-free digital asset trading services. Our exchange is built from a desire to give everyone access to digital assets regardless where users are.

Founded in 2018, XT.COM now serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users and 40+ million users in the ecosystem. Covering a rich variety of trading categories together with an NFT aggregated marketplace, our platform strives to cater to its large user base by providing a secure, trusted and intuitive trading experience.

As the world's first social-infused digital assets trading platform, XT.COM also supports social networking platform based transactions to make our crypto services more accessible to users all over the world. Furthermore, to ensure optimal data integrity and security, we see user security as our top priority at XT.COM.

Website: https://www.xt.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/XTsupport_EN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/XTexchange

