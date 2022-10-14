Completion of Phase 1 Hangar

Upon completion of project, MHIRJ will add over 100,000 sq. ft. of hangar space

Enables MHIRJ's diversification strategy in supporting up to narrow body aircraft

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va., Oct. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ), the largest regional maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the US, announced today that it has completed Phase 1 of its expansion project at the West Virginia Service Center, located at North Central West Virginia Airport. Upon completion of the expansion project, MHIRJ will add over 100,000 sq. ft. of hangar space, adding six additional lines of heavy maintenance to its MRO infrastructure. This expansion solidifies MHIRJ's position as the largest regional MRO in the US, offering state-of-the-art facilities to the CRJ Series customer base. In addition, this new expansion will allow MHIRJ to continue pursuing its diversification strategy, enabling MHIRJ to support MRO activities on larger aircraft up to and including narrowbody aircraft.

MHIRJ Completes Strategic Expansion of Its West Virginia Facility (CNW Group/MHI RJ Aviation Group) (PRNewswire)

In commemorating this important milestone, MHIRJ hosted an unveiling ceremony of their new hangar in Bridgeport, WV. In attendance were Federal, State and Local dignitaries, current and future customers, members of the Regional Airlines Association (RAA), Mitsubishi Heavy industries, Mitsubishi Heavy industries America and MHIRJ Executives, as well as several hundred WV and international team members to celebrate this significant event.

"The CRJ Series aircraft is an integral part of the infrastructure of the Regional Airline network in North America and around the globe. It will continue to play an important role in the future, connecting communities to major aviation hubs," said Hiro Yamamoto, President and CEO of MHIRJ. "With the expansion of the West Virginia facility, MHIRJ continues to invest in building an infrastructure to support the CRJ customers and allows us to advance our diversification strategy."

"As the largest Regional MRO provider in the US, the WV Expansion adds new capabilities and capacity to our formidable infrastructure," said Ismail Mokabel, Senior Vice President, Head of Aftermarket. "This generational investment cements MHIRJ's commitment to our customers, the State of WV, the local community, and our valued team members. Today's event is a catalyst for MHIRJ's growth plan, and I am very honored and proud to share this milestone with the MHIRJ team in WV and worldwide."

I would like to personally thank all the local stakeholders for their continued support in realizing this significant achievement," said Anthony Hinton, Head of Service Center Network. "This has truly been a team effort by many and brings a continued opportunity to the State of WV and the local community. I am very proud to have been a part of this project."

About MHI RJ Aviation Group

MHI RJ Aviation Group (MHIRJ) provides comprehensive critical operational, engineering and customer support solutions including maintenance, refurbishment, technical publications, marketing and sales activities for the global regional aircraft industry. Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, and bolstered by an Aerospace Engineering Centre, MHIRJ's network of service centres, support offices and parts depots are positioned in important aviation hubs in the U.S., Canada and Germany. MHI RJ Aviation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

For more information about MHI RJ Aviation Group, please visit: www.mhirj.com

About MHI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around US$38 billion. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

For more information, please visit MHI's website: www.mhi.com/index.html



*CRJ, CRJ Series and MHIRJ are trademarks of MHI RJ Aviation ULC or its affiliates.

