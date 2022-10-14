NLRB to Prosecute Braeburn Alloy Steel over Unfair Labor Practices

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today said that Region 6 of the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) has issued a complaint against Braeburn Alloy Steel and its parent company, G.O. Carlson, for failing to recognize the union and refusing to bargain over working conditions for the company's employees at the Lower Burrell facility.

USW Local 1324 represents about 30 workers at the Braeburn plant, which was acquired earlier this year by a subsidiary of G.O. Carlson through the bankruptcy process. When it took over operations, Braeburn hired all of the union-represented workers at the plant, but it refused to sit down with their chosen representative.

USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall urged the company to obey the law, respect its employees and negotiate in good faith with the union for a fair contract.

"The NLRB complaint makes clear that the company's schemes have prevented us from having a collective bargaining relationship since the ownership change," Hall said. "If we cannot convince Braeburn to engage in collective bargaining, management must be held accountable for breaking the law."

In its complaint released today, the NLRB set a hearing for Sept. 18, 2023, when an administrative law judge will hear the case against Braeburn Alloy Steel.

"All work has dignity, and the employees who made Braeburn Alloy Steel an attractive investment deserve a fair contract with union-negotiated pay and benefits as they remain loyal to their jobs," Hall said. "We hope an administrative law judge and the NLRB can help management connect the dots."

The USW represents 850,000 workers employed in metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number in tech, higher education, public sector and service occupations.

