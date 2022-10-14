Top 4 Things to Know Before Buying a Wood Pellet Grill

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fall and football are in full swing, making it the optimal season to fire up the grill. A wood pellet grill is a great option because wood-fired flavor pairs well with cooler temperatures and game day adventures.

Pit Boss pellet grills are outdoor cookers that combine elements of smokers, charcoal/gas grills, and ovens. (PRNewswire)

For those considering trying pellet grilling, the barbecue experts at Pit Boss® grills have compiled the top things you should know before purchasing your first pellet grill:

Pellet grills offer more temperature control than gas or charcoal grills.

Pit Boss pellet grills are outdoor cookers that combine elements of smokers, charcoal/gas grills, and ovens. They use hardwood barbecue pellets as the fuel source for direct and indirect heat.

Wood pellets are poured into a storage container called a hopper, then fed into a cooking chamber by the auger. The wood pellets ignite, heating the cooking chamber. Air is brought in by intake fans to disperse heat and smoke throughout the cooking area.

This allows for precise temperature control – either digitally or with a dial – typically ranging from 180°F to 500°F.

Pellet grills are versatile, allowing for multiple cooking styles.

With a Pit Boss, you can grill, smoke, bake, sear, braise, char-grill, barbecue, and roast – all in one thanks to the wide temperature range.

While pellet grills bring the heat, cold smoking is possible too.

Cold smoking is the process of smoking food from your ambient air temperature up to around 120°F. It doesn't cook the food but infuses it with smoky flavor. This is ideal for foods like salmon, salami, and cheese.

The pellet fuel you use matters.

Not all hardwood pellets are the same, and we recommend using Pit Boss 100% all-natural pellets for the best results.

Pit Boss pellets are made from high quality, ethically sourced food grade hardwood and NEVER contain artificial flavors, spray scents, glues, or chemicals. Locally sourced hardwood is pressurized to create compact pellets held together with the wood's natural lignin.

This process ensures a hotter, cleaner burn to deliver flavorful "blue" smoke and minimal ash, infusing food with natural, wood-fired flavor, without making a mess of the grill.

Pellet grilling isn't as difficult as you might think.

The only "skills" required are the ability to load pellets into the hopper and press buttons.

No need to tend a fire here. Just select your desired temperature and let the Pit Boss do the work.

It really is that easy.

