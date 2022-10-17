BNY Mellon Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BNY Mellon has reported financial results for the third quarter 2022. The company's earnings release along with the quarterly financial highlights and other earnings-related documents are available at www.bnymellon.com/investorrelations. Management will host a conference call and simultaneous live audio webcast at 8 a.m. ET today. This conference call and audio webcast will include forward-looking statements and may include other material information.

About BNY Mellon

BNY Mellon is a global investments company dedicated to helping its clients manage and service their financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. Whether providing financial services for institutions, corporations or individual investors, BNY Mellon delivers informed investment and wealth management and investment services in 35 countries. As of Sept. 30, 2022, BNY Mellon had $42.2 trillion in assets under custody and/or administration, and $1.8 trillion in assets under management. BNY Mellon can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute or restructure investments. BNY Mellon is the corporate brand of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE: BK). Additional information is available on www.bnymellon.com. Follow us on Twitter @BNYMellon or visit our newsroom at www.bnymellon.com/newsroom for the latest company news.

