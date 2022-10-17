Swedish Steel Manufacturer Selects Ivalua to Further Optimize Procurement Efficiency and Mitigate Supply Chain Risk

REDWOOD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivalua, a global leader in spend management , today announced that it has been selected by Swedish steel manufacturer SSAB to further improve the efficiency of its procurement processes and uphold and strengthen supply chain risk management thanks to Ivalua's Source-to-Contract (S2C) solution.

SSAB is a global steel company with a leading market position in high-strength steel and related services. By 2026 SSAB aims to be the first in its market to offer fossil-free steel to the market and largely eliminate carbon dioxide emissions from its own operations by around 2030.

Supply chains have become more complex and volatile with procurement teams facing an array of challenges. In the current climate, manufacturers are exposed to significant supplier risks, from non-compliance to supply shortages. As a result, a comprehensive Source-to-Contract (S2C) view of supplier and sub-supplier activity is crucial for manufacturers to gather meaningful data, increase supply chain risk monitoring capabilities and mitigate the impact of supply chain disruption.

SSAB has selected Ivalua as it strives to further improve efficiency and maintain and strengthen its capabilities to mitigate and navigate supply chain risks. The project will benefit from Stretch Procurement's expertise as it will assist with the implementation of the platform.

"We are delighted to partner with Ivalua to improve our operational efficiencies and enable us to manage supplier risk even more effectively," said David Bladfors Lööw, Director Business Development Procurement at SSAB. "Through Ivalua's S2C solution, we look forward to enhancing collaboration with our partners and ensuring continued resilience and agility."

"We look forward to supporting and helping SSAB achieve its procurement goals," said Dan Amzallag, Ivalua's Chief Operating Officer (COO). "Ivalua's approach to procurement can significantly boost efficiency and we are delighted that SSAB has chosen our solution to play a central role in its journey."

