Terra Bastolich promoted to Chief Marketing Officer by GetWireless

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless has announced the promotion of Terra Bastolich to the position of Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this new capacity, Bastolich will oversee the company's brand, communication, and marketing strategies as well as lead Business Development and Carrier Relations; working cross-functionally with the GetWireless executive team to develop partnerships and sales strategies that enable continued company growth.

GetWireless is very pleased to promote Terra and welcome her to the C-Suite at GetWireless.

Since joining GetWireless in 2016, Bastolich has provided guidance and leadership to the growing Marketing, Carrier and Business Development teams. During that time, Bastolich was credited with a variety of important accomplishments, including successfully launched the company's first full-funnel brand campaign, the strategy, inception and growth associated with the Marketing services, "Activate where you buy" connectivity program, and other initiatives focused on bringing value to the GetWireless network of channel partners.

Bastolich brings over two decades of experience building and launching strategic marketing and sales strategies for top-tier IoT brands and channels. Prior to joining GetWireless, she held the role of Vice President of Sales, North America at NetComm Wireless (now Casa Systems of Sydney, Australia) and was responsible for sales, marketing and leadership driving new business in the US market of carrier branded products, and IoT deployments. Bastolich has a strong background in the IoT and connectivity space; having worked directly with key OEM's, carriers, distributors, manufacturers' representatives and channel partners.

According to Brian Taney, CEO and Co-founder, "GetWireless is very pleased to promote Terra and welcome her to the C-Suite at GetWireless. She has been instrumental in helping to develop and implement new growth strategies for sales, marketing and business development for the past five years." GetWireless promotes from within whenever possible, so their clients, vendors, and team members benefit from the knowledge and skills acquired over time, and ensures the best overall experience.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

