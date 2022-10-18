ASUS Introduces New ProArt Creative Solutions at Adobe MAX

Showing new ProArt solutions for post-production, graphic design, and photography, the company introduces new products and a collaboration with multidisciplinary artist Reuben Wu.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS , a global technology leader renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies for tomorrow, will showcase ProArt creator, design, and photography solutions, introducing the ASUS ProArt Display PA169CDV, and ProArt X670E-CREATOR WiFi motherboard at Adobe MAX in booth #601. ASUS has also partnered with a multidisciplinary artist Reuben Wu , who will deliver a keynote about his creative background and how he uses ASUS Zenbook Pro series to transform beautiful images of the familiar into undiscovered landscapes that renew perceptions of our world.

Digital creatives need tools that unleash their imagination, and at Adobe MAX, ASUS is showcasing the ProArt solutions that enable attendees and creatives to bring their best ideas to life. ASUS and Adobe® joined forces to deliver the ASUS Dial and ASUS Control Panel to streamline navigation for Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom® Classic , After Effects and Premiere Pro, which Adobe Creative Cloud gives users the entire collection of Adobe desktop and mobile creative apps, from essentials like Adobe Photoshop to innovative tools like Adobe XD. It's an entire creative world, all in one place. Attendees can demo the ProArt Creator Hub app which provides a unified experience across all ProArt or ASUS creator devices for easy color calibration, monitor performance, and workflow optimization. In addition, attendees can also try out these features and other ProArt solutions for photography, graphic design, and post-production work in the ASUS booth, such as:

Multidisciplinary artist Reuben Wu has partnered with ASUS, using the ASUS Zenbook to create " Incredible Comes from Within ." Reuben is a National Geographic Contributing Photographer, a Phase One Global Ambassador and a leading artist in the NFT space, who's work belongs in the permanent collections of the Guggenheim Museum, The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the MoMA. He's known for using innovative lighting techniques to illuminate remote locations at night, and on Thursday, Oct 20 at 10:15 a.m. PDT, Reuben Wu will deliver a keynote, Creative Storytelling Through Light and Landscape to discuss his creative background in design, music, and photography and the techniques that help bring his work to light.

ASUS is also hosting a giveaway for a ProArt Display PA148CTV . Fans can follow the ASUS ProArt Instagram and tune into the on-site 360 degree video to be released on Day 2 of Adobe MAX to find the giveaway clues.

For more information about ASUS visit www.asus.com/us .

