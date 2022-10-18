Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 9, 2022

Published: Oct. 18, 2022 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today that it plans to report results for the fiscal third quarter 2022 on November 9, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for November 9, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. For those wishing to dial into the call, please pre-register by following the link https://register.vevent.com/register/BI35c62c4dd54a4193a58903443c054a1b. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

