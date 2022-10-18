Fibocom Launches FWA-dedicated 5G Module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022

At Broadband World Forum 2022, Fibocom launched 5G module FG370 based on MediaTek T830 platform, aiming to empower the deployment of 5G FWA for carriers and customers worldwide.

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom (Stock code: 300638), a global leading provider of IoT (Internet of Things) wireless solutions and wireless communication modules, announced the global launch of 5G module FG370 at Broadband World Forum 2022. Powered by the newly-launched MediaTek T830 platform, FG370 is set to bring enhanced mobile broadband, low latency, and ultra-reliable 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) connectivity solution for global operators.

Logo (PRNewswire)

Compliant with 3GPP Release 16 (R16) standards, the 5G Sub-6GHz module FG370 enables lightning-fast 5G speed experience with up to 7.01Gbps on the downlink and 2.5Gbps on the uplink theoretically. Coming with a quad-core Arm Cortex-A55 CPU, FG370 supports 4CC CA (Carrier Aggregation) and up to 300MHz of spectrum, as well as 2CC CA and up to 200MHz of spectrum, which improves the utilization of spectrum resources and ensures an extended 5G coverage. Supporting 5G standalone network (SA) and non-standalone (NSA) network architectures, the module is also backward compatible with LTE-TDD, LTE-FDD and WCDMA network standards.

In addition, FG370 supports 8RX (Receive Antennas), enhancing downlink speed, spectral efficiency and coverage quality. The module also supports Power Class 1.5 (PC1.5) High Power User Equipment (HPUE), which allows a maximum transmit power of up to 29dBm, 6dB higher than that of PC3, and 3dB higher than that of PC2, significantly increasing uplink speed and extending uplink coverage. With enhancements in terms of uplink and downlink speed and coverage, FG370 can provide a better user experience while offering seamless 5G connectivity for FWA.

It is worth noting that, FG370 can support enhanced connectivity solutions, including Dual-band 2×2 Wi-Fi 7 for MiFi (BE6500) and Tri-band 4×4 Wi-Fi 7 for CPE (BE19000). These solutions feature new Wi-Fi 7 capabilities such as 160MHz/ 320MHz bandwidth, 6GHz frequency band, 4096 QAM, as well as Multi-Link Operation (MLO). The module also supports wired network deployment, allowing maximum 10Gb Ethernet, satisfying different application requirements.

With a rich extension of interfaces including 10GbE USXGMII/ PCI-Express/ USB 3.2, plus PCM/SPI for connection to external SLIC for RJ11 phone ports, FG370 seamlessly enables a wide range of IoT applications, providing high-speed 5G experience for customers. The module also integrates MediaTek's 5G UltraSave technologies to optimize energy efficiency for 5G connections, especially 5G MiFi.

"Fibocom is pleased to work with MediaTek to contribute to the proliferation of 5G," said Simon Tao, General Manager of MBB Product Management Dept., Fibocom. "We're delighted to introduce the new generation of 5G module FG370 to the global FWA market, further boosting 5G commercialization with enhanced coverage, increasing throughput as well as optimized capacity."

About Fibocom

Fibocom is a leading global supplier of wireless communication modules and solutions in the sector of IoT, as well as the first wireless communication module producer listed on the A-share market in China (stock code: 300638). We provide end-to-end IoT wireless communication solutions for telecom operators, IoT equipment manufacturers, and IoT system integrators. With over two decades of engagement in M2M and IoT communication technology and extensive expertise, we are capable of independently developing high-performance wireless communication modules including 5G/ 4G high-speed cellular modules, LTE Cat 1/ 3G/ 2G/ NB-IoT/ LTE Cat M LPWA IoT cellular modules, Android smart modules and automotive communication modules for vehicle applications. Besides reliable, convenient, safe and intelligent IoT communication solutions for almost all vertical industries, we are also geared to customize the best and optimal IoT modules and solutions catering to your special requirements.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.