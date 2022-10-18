Rebag Releases Its Third Annual Clair Report: the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale

Rebag Releases Its Third Annual Clair Report: the Comprehensive Luxury Appraisal Index for Resale

The consumer resource unveils the value and trend shifts within the luxury market

NEW YORK, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rebag, the authority for trading, buying and selling luxury, releases the third edition of its Clair Report, a consumer resource covering shifts within the luxury market pertaining to retained brand value and pricing trends. Culled from the data retrieved from Rebag's revolutionary pricing tool Clair, Rebag's 2022 Clair Report investigates the value of luxury brands on the resale market.

"Consumer shopping trends have shifted immensely over the last year", says Charles Gorra, CEO and Founder of Rebag. "This year's Clair Report offers unique insight to how customers are shopping and making informed decisions with their purchases more than ever before. We hope these insights will continue to provide transparency in the luxury market at large, expand the product life cycle, and create more circularity."

Key Insights from the Clair Report:

The top luxury brands for 2022:

For the second year in a row, Hermès, Louis Vuitton , and Chanel held their place as the top three labels — their historic legacies play a role as well as their control over pricing and inventory

Hermès handbags continue to top the list, retaining an average of 103% of their retail value

Louis Vuitton followed with 92%, gaining 12 percentage points over last year

Chanel heads into Unicorn territory, increasing 12% from 75% to 87% average value retention

The Rise of the Gen Z Consumer:

Telfar: Off the Charts Telfar items are consistently over 145% of retail price. Top Performers include:

Telfar x Ugg Shopping Tote (211% retained retail value)



Telfar Shopping Tote (193% retained retail value)



Telfar x Ugg Reverse Shopping Tote (189% retained retail value)



Telfar x Eastpak Shopping Tote (171% retained retail value)



Telfar x Moose Knuckles Shopping Tote (148% retained retail value)

The Top Entry-Level Investment Bags: Gucci Soho Chain Crossbody (112% retained retail value) Prada Re-Edition 2000 Hobo (112% retained retail value) Louis Vuitton Petite Accessoires (124% retained retail value) Fendi Baguette (115% retained retail value) Telfar Shopping Tote (193% retained retail value) Chanel Wallet on Chain (92% retained retail value)



The Rising Brands of 2022:

2022 saw the average retention values for Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Prada and Fendi rise by a significant amount.

Interest in Gucci increased 10% from 59% to 69% after a big year with the release of House of Gucci, the Hacker Project partnership, and the HA HA HA collection with Harry Styles .

Bottega saw an increase of 10% as well from 50% in 2021 to 60% in 2022 despite Daniel Lee's departure. However, it's too early to say how Matthieu Blazy's appointment will affect BV's average retention value in the long term.

Prada had another astounding year with an increase of 11% from 46% to 57% with the release of its limited sneaker collaboration with Cassius Hirst and its critically acclaimed men's collection in Milan . Also, regular sightings of Re-Edition handbags on street style icons including Kaia Gerber , Kendall Jenner , and Bella Hadid have only strengthened the ongoing demand for the brand's early 2000s-esque pieces.

Kim Jones' designs continue to be a hit with Fendi seeing an increase of 10% from 43% to 53%, and of course, the Fendace collaboration which filled social feeds.

Time is Ticking in the Watch Market:

The watch market continued to boom in 2022, however early signs show it could plateau. Expect to see more watches on the secondary market with looming economic uncertainty. Rolex increased 30% from 82% to 113% retained retail value Submariner Kermit Date Automatic Watch (380% retained retail value) Submariner Automatic Watch (140% retained retail value) Oyster Perpetual Automatic Watch (134% retained retail value) Hublot increased 11% from 53% to 64% retained retail value Breitling increased 5% from 50% to 55% retained retail value

Top Three Styles

Submariner Kermit Date Automatic Watch (380% retained retail value)



Submariner Automatic Watch (140% retained retail value)



Oyster Perpetual Automatic Watch (134% retained retail value)

Clair Picks — The handbags, watches & jewelry, and accessories worth investing in

Rebag's data-backed, blue-chip items that are sure bets: Telfar Medium Faux Leather Shopping Tote Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Bum Bag Chanel Quilted Caviar Mini Classic Single Flap Top Handle Bag

Louis Vuitton Reverse Monogram Canvas Card Holder



Hermès Calvi Duo Chevre Mysore Card Holder



Louis Vuitton Monogram Canvas Toiletry Pouch 26

Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Kermit Date Automatic Stainless Steel and Cerachrom Watch



Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master Automatic Stainless Steel and Rose Gold Watch 40



Cartier Ballon Bleu de Cartier Quartz Stainless Steel Watch 33

Cartier Small 18K Rose Gold with Diamonds Juste un Clou Bracelet



Cartier Small 18K Rose Gold Juste un Clou Ring



Chanel Metal and Crystal CC Dangle Earrings

Collaborations Are Key:

Luxury collaborations continue to be a driver for consumers in the resale market. Highlights Include:

Brand Spotlight - Balenciaga X Gucci The Hacker Project Tote X Gucci The Hacker Project Laptop Pouch X Gucci The Hacker Project Camera

Presented S/S 2023 at the New York Stock Exchange



Second drop of Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga



Released 100 pairs of "Extra Destroyed" sneakers



Kim Kardashian and Nicole Kidman walked Balenciaga Couture Winter 2023

Brand Spotlight - Telfar X Ugg Shopping Tote X Eastpak Shopping Tote X Moose Knuckles Shopping Tote



Other Noteworthy Collaboration Styles

Rebag's 2022 Clair Report contains research and data from Clair, Rebag's proprietary luxury appraisal index that uses several factors, including retail price, demand, and research to determine the exact pricing of Rebag items for cash or credit. Rebag's luxury experts culled data from July 2021 to July 2022 to reveal the biggest movers on the luxury resale market.

The Clair Report will be connected to Rebag's content hub, The Vault, which serves as an endless treasure trove of luxury resale resources on Rebag.com.

For more information, and to access the Clair Report, visit rebag.com/clairreport.

About Rebag:

Founded by Charles Gorra in 2014, Rebag is the authority on trading, buying, and selling luxury items. Currently one of the fastest growing retailers in the US, it has established itself as a leader in the luxury resale space. Rebag's intelligent Clair technology, which uses millions of data points to determine the resale value of designer items, enables customers to receive instant payment, a first in the resale industry. Rebag's unique Trade program offers savvy consumers the best value towards today's purchase. The digitally native company has opened retail locations in New York, Los Angeles, Greenwich and Miami. In 2020 and 2021, Rebag was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies. Rebag has been featured in the New York Times, Business of Fashion, Vogue, TechCrunch and more. For more information, visit www.rebag.com .

