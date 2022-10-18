StockCharts Celebrates the Success of ChartCon, an Online Investing and Technical Analysis Conference

The technical analysis and financial charting platform's hallmark event returned this month, where StockCharts TV's new studio was officially unveiled

REDMOND, Wash., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StockCharts , the web's leading technical analysis and financial charting platform for online investors, today celebrates the success of its biggest event of the year - its investing and technical analysis conference, ChartCon 2022. The event was live streamed online on October 7th and October 8th, 2022.

Over the course of the multi-day conference, StockCharts assembled an impressive lineup of industry-leading technical analysts, financial professionals, authors, and educators, giving them a platform to share their expertise. The list of featured speakers included Larry Williams, Martin Pring, Ralph Acampora, Marc Chaikin, Linda Raschke, and many more. Conference attendees had the opportunity to join live trading rooms, fireside chats, sector deep-dives, and panel discussions led by these industry-leading market authorities.

"ChartCon 2022 sparked the opportunity for investors and top market strategists from around the world to come together and engage in lively discussions that highlight key market themes and trends," said David Keller, chief market strategist at StockCharts." We are proud of the success and excitement surrounding the event this year and are already looking forward to future ChartCons!"

Key insights from ChartCon 2022 included:

Using historical trends and personal expertise, Larry Williams showed attendees exactly why he is "outrageously bullish" with his prediction of the market going "up, up, and away!"

Marc Chaikin shared his thoughts on what focus is most important within this unique market environment, some of which include "…understanding the fed and inflation."

"…price at any one time is determined by the interaction of a number of different time cycles.", Martin Pring shared with viewers when answering why cycles are imperative to investors.

"Everybody should perceive volatility as providing some type of opportunity." Said Linda Raschke .

Ralph Acampora , interviewed by nephew and fellow investor, Jay Woods , noted "…price is the first thing I look at… then you need to be able to draw a trend" when asked about the key to success his success.

StockCharts has always prioritized its ongoing effort to bring high-quality, chart-based technical analysis to investors, and ChartCon 2022 served as the platform's opportunity to unveil its new studio opening in Redmond, WA. The studio was designed to enhance the on-screen experience and improve sound and visual capabilities for viewers.

"With the addition of our studio, the possibilities have become endless as far as content creation", said Gretchen Pitluk, StockCharts' lead producer and Creative Director. "The versatility of the space allows us to deliver financial news and education to our viewers in an even more professional, creative, and dynamic way moving forward."

The official live streamed content for ChartCon 2022 is now available for all ChartCon 2022 attendees.

