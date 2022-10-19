100 Million Ways Hosted Its First Dinner Gala at The Boathouse in Central Park

100 Million Ways Hosted Its First Dinner Gala at The Boathouse in Central Park

The Event Raised Nearly $100,000 to Benefit the Mission and Programs at 100 Million Ways

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Supporters of the 100 Million Ways Foundation (100MW)– a nonprofit devoted to harm reduction and improving the quality of life for those with opioid use challenges – attended the foundation's first dinner gala to commemorate the difference they make in the communities that they serve.

100MW.org (PRNewswire)

100MW implemented four programs in 2022, addressing mental health, stigma, and social inequality.

Guests enjoyed an evening at Manhattan's famed Boathouse in Central Park on Sept. 21, 2022, before its permanent closure. Organized by Executive Director/Co-Founder Brian Chadwick and Event Chair Michelle L. Shuffett, MD, the event featured a cocktail reception, jazz band, dinner, and silent auction. Speakers urging attendees to take action against the opioid epidemic included Chadwick; Rhoshanda Jones, Peer Support Specialist of 100MW; Stephen Dahmer, MD, CMO of Vireo Health; Chad Walkeden, Founder/CEO of OnTracka; Daniel Carcillo, Founder/CEO of Wesana; and Nicholas Vita, CEO/Co-Founder of Columbia Care.

100MW implemented four programs in 2022, addressing mental health, stigma, and social inequality with scientific data collection to inform the community, clinicians, and policymakers.

The event raised nearly $100,000, making it possible for 100MW to immediately implement a drop-in SOAR Sessions Program, which is one of the most popular program offerings. The donations will also fund the design of 2 programs for 2023, with publication on outcomes to follow:

Psychedelics-as-Medicine: 100MW is developing a clinical research protocol to determine the impact a ketamine/CBD oral combination has on opioid addiction.

Contingency Management Program: NIDA says "contingency management" is the most effective approach to keeping people sober by "paying for sobriety." A small reward is given every week to participants with no opioids in their urine.

"We are humbled by the overwhelming support from those who joined us at our first dinner gala," said Chadwick. "Through compelling personal stories, by a group of esteemed speakers, there was a commonality of purpose, an energy of hope, and even a sense of optimism." added Shuffett, who also recently joined the 100MW Advisory Board.

Gold sponsors of the fundraiser were Abstrax and Foley Hoag. Silver sponsors included Archer Attorneys at Law, Bring Life Sciences, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs, Durée & Company, Fyllo, ODN, PFL, True Green and Tyson 2.0.

Media Contact:

Brian Chadwick

chadwickbj@100MW.Org

914.414.5788

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 100 Million Ways