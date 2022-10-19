Biostarks Designated As Official Biomarker Testing Kit of the Global Ironman Triathlon Series and Title Partner of the 2022 Ironman Arizona Triathlon, Part of the Vinfast Ironman U.S. Series

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Biostarks, a preventative health and wellness company, recently announced a multi-year partnership as the Official Biomarker Testing Kit of the Global IRONMAN® Triathlon Series. The partnership kicked off Oct. 6 & 8, 2022 at the 2022 VinFast IRONMAN® World Championship, in Kailua-Kona, Hawai`i.

Biostarks offers a comprehensive all in one solution by creating at-home blood test kits that are globally accessible, easy to use and affordable for the first time. A proprietary breakthrough technology once available only to elite athletes is now accessible to all, allowing consumers to make informed decisions about their health and wellness.

"Biostarks is excited to partner as IRONMAN's official biomarker test kit provider," says Mark Baker, Chief Executive Officer of Biostarks Labs US. "We look forward to helping athletes decode their health and attain their goals using personalized, actionable biomarker data to improve performance, endurance, strength, and recovery."

"We are thrilled to have Biostarks join us as an exclusive home test kit global partner," says Matt Wikstrom, Chief Partnerships Officer for The IRONMAN Group. "Our athletes are passionate about managing and improving their health, nutrition, and performance. We are excited to be able to offer our athletes the opportunity to dive deeper into their personal data at the ease of their home which can aid in maximizing and achieving peak performance." For more information on IRONMAN and events in The IRONMAN Group portfolio, visit www.ironman.com.

Biostarks' Optimal Nutrition and Sports Biomarker Test Kits can be found at www.biostarks.com or on amazon.com. The results are conveniently delivered on the Biostarks mobile app or their online portal. Biostarks is expanding its range with a Longevity test, Hair Health test, Sleep Health test, and Energy Health test.

About Biostarks

Biostarks is a digital health company with laboratory headquarters in South Jordan, UT and Geneva, Switzerland Biostarks is working on expanding to the Asia-Pacific Rim before the end of 2022, by establishing operations in Singapore.

In parallel, Biostarks is finalizing a capital increase to fund its expansion.

About The IRONMAN Group

The IRONMAN Group operates a global portfolio of events that includes the IRONMAN® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® 70.3® Triathlon Series, the IRONMAN® Virtual Racing™ (VR™) Series, 5150™ Triathlon Series, the Rock 'n' Roll® Running Series, the Rock 'n' Roll Virtual Running™ Series, IRONKIDS®, World Triathlon Championship Series, premier running events including the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon™ and City2Surf®, UTMB® World Series events including Tarawera Ultra and Ultra-Trail Australia™, Epic Series™ mountain bike races including the Absa Cape Epic®, road cycling events including Haute Route®, and other multisport races. The IRONMAN Group is the largest operator of mass participation sports in the world and provides more than a million participants annually the benefits of endurance sports through the company's vast offerings. Catering to the full athlete experience, the company portfolio also includes FulGaz® virtual cycling, the most realistic indoor riding experience connected fitness application aimed at preparing athletes for real-world events. Since the inception of the iconic IRONMAN® brand and its first event in 1978, athletes have proven that ANYTHING IS POSSIBLE® by crossing finish lines around the world. Beginning as a single race, The IRONMAN Group has grown to become a global sensation with hundreds of events across 55+ countries. The IRONMAN Group is owned by Advance, a private, family-owned business. For more information, visit www.ironman.com/about-ironman-group .

About Advance

Advance is a private, family-held business that owns and invests in companies across media, entertainment, technology, communications, education and other promising growth sectors. Our mission is to build the value of our companies over the long-term by fostering growth and innovation. Advance's portfolio includes Condé Nast, Advance Local, Stage Entertainment, The IRONMAN Group, American City Business Journals, Leaders Group, Turnitin, 1010data and Pop. Together these operating companies employ more than 17,000 people in 29 countries. Advance is also among the largest shareholders in Charter Communications, Warner Bros. Discovery and Reddit. For more information visit www.advance.com .

Contact: Maximilien Marland

Biostarks Labs US Inc

Tel: +41 78 898 3002

contact@biostarks.com

