Controlled Environment Farms from ACTX Have the Potential to Transform Agriculture Worldwide

GrowPods provide farmers, businesses, organizations, and individuals the ability to grow ultra-clean food, year-round, virtually anywhere

CORONA, Calif., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Advanced Container Technologies, Inc (Ticker: ACTX), announced that GrowPods – the company's unique Controlled Environment Farms, have the potential to transform the agriculture industry.

Controlled Environment Farms (CEF) provide multitudes of benefits, including:

Year-Round Growing Cycles - Not dependent on weather, climate, or quality of land, and can provide reliable and consistent year-round crop production.

Less Land – Increases production per square foot over traditional methods.

Better Quality – Farmers control all aspects of crop growth, including humidity, temperature, light, and nutrients so food is at its best.

Fewer Imports - Enjoy out-of-season produce without importing it from other states or countries.

Fewer Miles – Food produced nearer the point of consumption reduces transportation times and costs, and lowers the carbon footprint from trucks hauling food across the nation.

Fresher Food - Shortening the distance that crops travel means food can be harvested at its peak of freshness and nutritional value.

Less Pollution – Growing indoors in a controlled environment reduces or eliminates chemicals and pesticides, dangers of fertilizer run-off, and contaminated water from nearby livestock making its way into crops.

Water Efficiency - Enormous water efficiency compared to traditional outdoor farming.

Doug Heldoorn, CEO of ACTX, said Controlled Environment Farms should be in every community.

"Controlled Environment Farming isn't perfect, but it has the potential to transform the agriculture sector and improve the way food is grown and distributed in America," he said. "From improving the quality of our food, to reducing our dependence on corporate owned mega-farms, to bringing the farms closer to the communities they serve, there are many advantages to new, sustainable, Controlled Environment Farms."

GrowPods are Controlled Environment Farms that can grow about an acre of food in a transportable automated system. GrowPods provide farmers, businesses, organizations and individuals the ability to grow ultra-clean food, year-round, virtually anywhere.

