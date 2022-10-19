Dandelion Energy Celebrates 1,000th Geothermal Installation Milestone Making Heating & Cooling Affordable and Accessible for Homeowners

In 2022, Company Commemorated Fifth Anniversary, Northeast Expansion in New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Dandelion Energy , the nation's leading home geothermal company, announced reaching a celebratory milestone in October with its 1,000th home geothermal installation. The company helps homeowners throughout the Northeast embrace cleaner, cheaper, and renewable home heating and cooling solutions, and also commemorated its fifth anniversary in New York in 2022 and expanded access for residential geothermal to Massachusetts and Connecticut .

Continuous Volatility in Gas & Oil Pricing and Climate Change Motivate Homeowners to Seek Solutions

With millions of residents reliant on increasingly expensive and dirty heating oils, propane, or natural gas, Dandelion continues to look for opportunities to offer geothermal heating and cooling to additional customers, and has improved its operational efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and service boundaries to help more people go green at home. As Michael Sachse, CEO of Dandelion Energy noted, "This is an especially important milestone as soaring energy costs and climate concerns press homeowners to upgrade existing home heating and cooling systems or integrate these systems into new building plans."

Dandelion's impact on the environment has been significant in the last five years, including the following collective results:

As of September 2022 , Dandelion systems have reduced carbon emissions by 24,135 tons — the equivalent of 763 cars being taken off the road.

By 2050, these installed Dandelion systems will reduce carbon emissions by 413,000 tons, which is like removing 13,000 cars from the road.

Dandelion is also making an impact at the individual level, like with homeowners Jason Anderson of New Windsor, New York who traded the city skyline for a quieter, more environmentally-friendly lifestyle; and Elaine Weir and Stephen Sherman , two retirees who were looking for ways to decrease their carbon footprint while elevating their quality of life; among many others.

Dandelion Energy Found Welcome Home in NY, CT and MA, Increases Green Energy Business in Local Communities

"We are extremely proud to help homeowners throughout the Northeast achieve access to affordable geothermal heating and cooling solutions. Understanding the urgent climate realities, rising energy costs, and increased consumer demand for better products and services in the years ahead, we look forward to expanding and serving our customers for the long-term future," said Sachse.

The impact on the climate and the economy has not gone unnoticed. "This installation represents a huge milestone not just for Dandelion, for growing the economy, and creating new jobs, but also for the people of New York. Geothermal systems will play a key role in helping to solve the climate crisis and achieve a clean energy future," said Congressman Paul Tonko (NY-20), who represents Albany and the surrounding areas.

"Saving money on monthly energy costs is at the top of everyone's mind right now, especially as we get closer to our coldest months in Western New York," said Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26), representing the Buffalo region. "The clean energy that geothermal systems provide will continue to play an important role in decreasing everyday costs for families, while reducing carbon emissions and contributing toward our 2050 climate goals. Increasing access to clean energy is not only building a cleaner future for our community, it is also creating sustainable jobs and contributing to a stronger economic future."

The financial incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 , coupled with state and local resources, are making geothermal heating and cooling the go-to sustainable solution for today's homeowners. To learn more about geothermal heating and cooling or to see if your home qualifies, visit https://dandelionenergy.com/ .

About Dandelion Energy

As the nation's leading home geothermal company, Dandelion Energy helps homeowners free their homes from fossil fuels. By making geothermal heating and cooling systems accessible and affordable for modern homeowners, Dandelion is working to mitigate climate change with renewable technologies that decarbonize homes. Today, Dandelion's heating and cooling solutions allow homeowners to save up to 50 percent on their heating and cooling bills and help the environment by moving away from conventional systems to reduce homes' carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 percent. The state-of-the-art geothermal heat pump system offers wifi-enabled monitoring, creating a smarter, more responsive, and more innovative approach than any other HVAC system on the market. To learn more, visit www.dandelionenergy.com .

