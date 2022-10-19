Hilco Real Estate Announces Executive Leadership Additions, Promoting Ryan Lawlor, Matt Tabloff, and Dan O'Brien to Partnership

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Real Estate (HRE) is pleased to announce the promotion of current senior team leaders Ryan Lawlor, Matt Tabloff, and Dan O'Brien to Executive Vice Presidents and Partners in the Hilco Real Estate Group. These moves represent the exciting growth within Hilco's established real estate services practice, as we expand the leadership that will carry HRE's momentum of success into the future.

Hilco Real Estate (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Real Estate) (PRNewswire)

"This is an exciting time for the HRE team," says Neil Aaronson, Chief Executive Officer of Hilco Real Estate. "With these promotions, we're introducing the future of HRE and the business acumen and vision of these leaders to continue the growth of our team."

Each of these three industry specialists have long tenures with the company, leading large and complex engagements across all sectors of the real estate industry. Following over 15 years of private practice at top-ranked law firms, Ryan Lawlor initially joined Hilco Global as its Associate General Counsel, with a strong background in distressed asset sales, in-court and out-of-court restructurings and bankruptcy law. More recently, Ryan has focused his expertise on assisting numerous healthy and distressed clients in creating and executing successful strategies to maximize the value of their real estate assets. Ryan's full bio can be found here.

Matt Tabloff has been with Hilco since 2006 and leads a team of industry experts in lease advisory, disposition, asset management and acquisitions. Matt has several high-level responsibilities, including directing operations of the lease advisory and disposition practices, business development, and developing and executing comprehensive strategies to maximize clients' portfolio value (or minimize costs). A trusted advisor to financial institutions, bankers, advisory firms and executive teams, Matt has worked with clients across multiple industries and ranging from the strongest corporations to those in distress and/or bankruptcy. Matt's full bio can be found here.

After starting his career as a landlord leasing professional with the industry-leader General Growth Properties, Dan O'Brien has been with Hilco Real Estate since 2008 and provides clients with over 22 years of experience in the commercial real estate sector. Dan focuses on broad market analysis to then develop strategies to hone tactical planning, assess asset optimization, and maximize brick & mortar positioning within varying marketplaces across North America. As a team leader with Hilco Real Estate, Dan has worked complex cases for clients, inside and outside bankruptcy, across the U.S. and Canada, assessing, managing and repositioning real estate portfolios in order to mitigate risk and enhance sustainable growth potential. Dan's full bio can be found here.

"We're a team with a deep bench," says Greg Apter, President of Hilco Real Estate. "These gentlemen provide a combined 35+ years in unmatched, exceptional service for our clients. They are the experts, the leaders of the future. Business owners and advisors know that Hilco is the one to call when you're looking to engage an experienced, strategic partner in the real estate industry."

About Hilco Real Estate: Hilco Real Estate ("HRE"), a Hilco Global company (HilcoGlobal.com), is headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois (USA). HRE is a national provider of strategic real estate repositioning and disposition services. Acting as an agent or principal, HRE advises and executes strategies to assist clients in deriving the maximum value from their real estate assets. By leveraging multi-faceted sales strategies and techniques, aggressive repositioning and restructuring experience, a vast and motivated network of buyers and sellers, and substantial access to capital, HRE exceeds expectations even in the most complex transactions. The HRE team serves as consultants, advisors and capital partners to companies across North America, assisting healthy companies and those in transition. HRE is the preeminent authority in developing and executing portfolio optimization strategies and provides comprehensive commercial real estate portfolio services, including lease advisory/renewal/repositioning, asset sales, asset management and receivership. HRE also has and will deploy capital when the strategic situation presents itself, including in note purchases, short term bridge lending and opportunistic acquisitions.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hilco Real Estate