Lexitas Announces Acquisition of Oasis Reporting Services

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexitas, a leading provider of technology-enabled litigation services and a portfolio company of funds advised by Apax, announced its acquisition of Oasis Reporting Services. Headquartered in Las Vegas, the addition of Oasis Reporting Services strengthens Lexitas' growing footprint in the Western market.

"We are proud to welcome the highly-regarded Oasis Reporting Services team to the Lexitas family of companies. Bill LaBorde has built an award-winning deposition services business in Las Vegas leveraging his 31 years of experience as a reporter. This acquisition will deepen our presence in the highly attractive Western market, further strengthening our national presence and strategic growth plan. We look forward to welcoming Oasis clients, staff and service providers to our company," said Gary Buckland, Chief Executive Officer at Lexitas

William LaBorde, Owner of Oasis Reporting Services, said, "We have always strived to create the best client experience and provide the best service possible. Joining the Lexitas family will allow us to keep the same focus on our clients and at the same time enable us to handle our clients' needs even better with the expanded portfolio of services Lexitas offers. We are excited to have joined a company that shares our same core values, and we look forward to our future with Lexitas."

Founded in 1987, Lexitas is a leading national provider of legal support services to law firms, corporations, and insurance companies. Services include court reporting, record retrieval, process service, registered agent, legal staffing, document review and commercial contracts outsourcing. For more information visit https://lexitaslegal.com and https://oasisreporting.com/.

