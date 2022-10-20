ADAMEVE.COM ASKS "HAVE YOU EVER 'SEXTED' SOMEONE?"

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adam & Eve and adameve.com, America's most trusted source for adult products, are back with the latest statistics from an all-new survey that asks adults about their "sexting" habits. And the results may shock you!

Sexting, or the sending and receiving of sexually explicit photos, messages or videos on mobile devices, is a trend that doesn't seem to be going away. Compared with Adam & Eve's survey results from 10 years ago, adults seem to have embraced the virtual habit.

When asked if they engaged in sexting, 42% of the respondents admitted they had, compared to only 17% in 2011. While 46% of those polled said they did not sext, that is significantly lower than the 56% polled in 2011 who said they did not. Additionally, 12% of recent respondents preferred not to answer, versus only 2% in 2011.

"Sexting can be a fun, flirty way to let your significant other know you are thinking of them during the day or when you are separated by distance," says Dr. Jenni Skyler, resident sexologist at Adam & Eve. "As a method of foreplay, sexting can set the mood and let your partner know exactly what's on your mind. I encourage sexting participants to remember that naughty photos and fantasies don't take the place of consent or communication."

The web-based survey, conducted by an independent third party survey company, of over 1,000 American adults age 18 and up, was sponsored by Adam & Eve to study sexual preferences and practices.

