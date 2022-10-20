DANNY TREJO ANNOUNCED AS GRAND MARSHAL OF HISTORIC 90TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE SUPPORTING MARINE TOYS FOR TOTS, NOW CELEBRATING ITS 75TH ANNIVERSARY

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DANNY TREJO, the prolific Actor, Author and Restaurateur who has starred in dozens of films and television shows, including DESPERADO, HEAT, the FROM DAWN TILL DUSK series, CON AIR, ONCE UPON A TIMES IN MEXICO, SPY KIDS, MACHETE, SONS OF ANARCHY, KING OF THE HILL and THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT and the New York Times best-selling author of TREJO: MY LIFE OF CRIME, REDEMPTION, AND HOLLYWOOD has been announced as the Grand Marshal of the historic 90th Anniversary of the Hollywood Christmas Parade Supporting Marine Toys for Tots, now celebrating its 75th Anniversary. The parade will be presented by Associated Television International and The City of Los Angeles in the streets of Hollywood, CA on Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. PST.

Danny Trejo said, "Wow! I'm honored to represent Los Angeles. As a kid growing up in the San Fernando Valley, I never would've imagined I'd be the Grand Marshal of the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Then and now I still love cruising the streets of Hollywood. What an unbelievable honor!"

Lieutenant General James B. Laster, President and CEO of Marine Toys for Tots said: "We are thrilled to be partnering with the Hollywood Christmas Parade for our 75th Anniversary, as it is right here in Los Angeles, where we began our operation years ago. And today we are proud to continue our mission of bringing much needed holidays gifts and cheer to those less fortunate."

Hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, with Special Co-Host Elizabeth Stanton, the parade features Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from around the country, dazzling equestrians, large-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, and humorous specialty acts. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season! To view a sizzle reel of highlights from past Hollywood Christmas Parades, please visit: https://vimeo.com/480561401/6401a3b270

For Parade inquiries, please call the 24/7 Hollywood Christmas Parade Hotline toll free at 1-833-PARADE1 (1-833-727-2331). For updates on this year's parade, please visit the parade's official website at www.thehollywoodchristmasparade.org

About Danny Trejo :

Danny Trejo has developed a prolific career in the entertainment industry with a hard earned and atypical road to success. From years of imprisonment to helping troubled youth battle drug addictions, from acting to producing, and now on to restaurant ventures, Trejo's name, face, and achievements are well recognized in Hollywood and beyond, but it is his continuous role as a devoted father of three and an intervention counselor that bring him the most satisfaction.

Trejo has starred in dozens of films including DESPERADO, HEAT, the FROM DUSK TILL DAWN series, CON AIR, ONCE UPON A TIME IN MEXICO, SPY KIDS, MACHETE, and MACHETE KILLS. On the television side, Trejo had recurring roles on SONS OF ANARCHY, KING OF THE HILL, BREAKING BAD, and THE FLASH, among others. In the 3rd season of AMERICAN GODS, Trejo played the character of "Mr. World." Most recently, he can be seen in the role of Rancor Keeper in THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT airing on Disney+.

Trejo has starred in and voiced various popular video games like CALL OF DUTY, FALLOUT, GRAND THEFT AUTO, and DEF JAM. Additionally, the actor has voiced characters in the animated films STORKS, THE BOOK OF LIFE, MAYA AND THE THREE directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez, and Universal Pictures' MINIONS 2: The Rise of Gru, released in Summer 2022.

Trejo's colorful life and prolific career are chronicled in the bio-documentary INMATE #1 released in 2020. Trejo shares his love of food with the world in the release of his first cookbook TREJO'S TACOS: RECIPES and STORIES from LA. Trejo's fearlessly honest memoir, TREJO: MY LIFE OF CRIME, REDEMPTION, AND HOLLYWOOD, was released in July 2021. Trejo's expanding restaurant empire includes Trejo's Tacos, Trejo's Cantina and Trejo's Coffee and Donuts.

