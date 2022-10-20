Governor Andrew Cuomo Launches "As a Matter of Fact... with Andrew Cuomo" Podcast with Inaugural Guest, Trump Administration Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci

Listen to the full episode here

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On this week's episode of "As a Matter of Fact... with Andrew Cuomo", Governor Andrew Cuomo sits down with Trump Administration Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci.

Governor Cuomo also takes a close look at politics today with the midterm elections around the corner. "Republican leadership has allowed their extreme social conservative right-wing to push them way too far that they are now out of sync with the nation and probably their own party, and they're going to pay the price in the upcoming elections," said Governor Cuomo. "But I also believe that Democrats shouldn't rely on Republicans losing. Democrats should run an affirmative campaign on why they should win."

In the episode, the Governor also urged Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to put the Respect for Marriage Act – which would codify marriage protections for same-sex couples and their children – to a floor vote immediately. The Governor believes Democrats should stop playing politics with values that the vast majority of Americans hold, and force Congressional Republicans to an up-or-down vote.

With the goal of presenting listeners with frank, fact-driven analysis on the day's most pressing issues, "As a Matter of Fact... with Andrew Cuomo" features the Governor having solution-oriented discussions with current and former elected officials across the ideological spectrum, policy experts, political strategists, journalists, thought leaders, and celebrities who will speak from firsthand experience. Governor Cuomo will also address listener questions each week on topics that matter to them.

"As a Matter of Fact… with Andrew Cuomo" can be accessed exclusively through the Quake Media app (available for download on Apple and Android), at QuakeMedia.com, and on Apple Podcasts. The first two episodes of "As a Matter of Fact ...with Andrew Cuomo", including today's inaugural episode, will be free on Apple Podcasts and the Quake Media YouTube channel.

About Quake

Quake is a leading source for exclusive, premium podcast content from America's most prolific commentators, all of whom will provide passionate commentary on a regular basis. Quake can be accessed through the QuakeMedia app (available for download on Apple and Android) and at QuakeMedia.com.

About Governor Cuomo

Born into an Italian-American family and raised in Queens, Governor Andrew Cuomo spent a lifetime dedicated to public service. The son of Matilda and the late Governor Mario Cuomo, Andrew Cuomo learned from a young age the importance of fighting for equality and opportunity. His father's legacy of public service remains an inspiration in Andrew's life.

After graduating from Fordham University and Albany Law School, Governor Cuomo led his father's campaign for governor, and later served as an assistant district attorney in New York. He became committed to fighting homelessness, an issue that led him to serve in President Clinton's Cabinet as HUD (Housing and Urban Development) Secretary, and continues to be a driving force to this day.

As Attorney General of New York and then Governor for more than 10 years, Andrew Cuomo has vindicated the promise of progressive government by heeding a simple philosophy: deliver real change in real time for real people.

Time and again, Governor Cuomo fought for and successfully delivered progressive accomplishments including marriage equality, the most comprehensive paid family leave policy in the nation, a $15 minimum wage, free college tuition for New York's middle class, a ban on fracking and the nation's smartest gun safety laws.

Under Andrew Cuomo's leadership New York once again became the nation's beacon for social progress with a stronger economy, a cleaner environment, a fairer criminal justice system, and more high school graduates attending college than ever before. During his tenure, New York conserved more land, enacted a more progressive tax code, and launched the most ambitious infrastructure program in the country rebuilding LaGuardia and JFK airports, Penn Station, building the Second Avenue Subway extension, and the new Mario Cuomo bridge, while making historic investments in education, healthcare, and economic development.

Andrew Cuomo is the father to three daughters: Cara, Mariah, and Michaela.

