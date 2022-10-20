ManpowerGroup Reports 3rd Quarter 2022 Results

- Revenues of $4.8 billion (-7% as reported, +5% constant currency (CC))
- Gross profit margin of 18.3%, reflecting improved business mix and continued strength of permanent recruitment fees
- Continued strong year over year margin expansion with improved EBITA and operating profit margins
- Strong revenue performance of higher margin Experis and Talent Solutions brands. Performance of Manpower brand reflected stabilization of the revenue trend in France during the quarter and an ongoing sluggish automotive sector in Europe
- Repurchased $85 million of common stock and repaid remaining $50 million of debt related to the U.S. Experis acquisition
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today reported net earnings of $2.13 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1.77 per diluted share in the prior year period. Net earnings in the quarter were $111.3 million compared to $97.7 million a year earlier. Revenues for the third quarter were $4.8 billion, a 7% decrease from the prior year period.
The current year quarter included integration costs from the U.S. Experis acquisition. These costs reduced earnings per share by $0.08 in the third quarter. Excluding these costs, earnings per share was $2.21 per diluted share in the quarter. The prior year period included Mexico related restructuring costs and U.S. acquisition integration costs which reduced earnings per share by $0.16.
Financial results in the quarter were also impacted by the stronger U.S. dollar relative to foreign currencies compared to the prior year period, resulting in a 33 cent negative impact to earnings per share in the quarter compared to the prior year. This represented an additional 4 cent negative impact to earnings per share from foreign currency than was anticipated in our third quarter guidance. On a constant currency basis, revenues increased 5% (2% in organic constant currency) compared to the prior year period. Excluding the impact of integration costs and prior year restructuring costs, on a constant currency basis net earnings per diluted share increased 32% during the quarter.
Jonas Prising, ManpowerGroup Chairman & CEO, said, "Our third quarter results reflect continued improvements in our business mix and demand for our services despite increasing global uncertainty tied to higher inflation, energy costs and interest rates. During the quarter, our higher margin Experis and Talent Solutions brands experienced strong revenue growth while our Manpower brand achieved modest constant currency revenue growth.
Many segments of the market are growing and we continue to invest in resources to capture these growth opportunities. At the same time, we are taking the necessary cost actions in parts of the business that are experiencing slowing market demand. With that said, labor markets remain resilient and we see continued solid demand as we begin the fourth quarter.
We anticipate diluted earnings per share in the fourth quarter will be between $2.11 and $2.19, which includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 38 cents. Our guidance excludes expected integration costs ranging from $3 million to $5 million."
Net earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 were $325.1 million, or net earnings of $6.10 per diluted share compared to net earnings of $271.3 million, or net earnings of $4.90 per diluted share in the prior year. The current year to date period included integration costs from the U.S. Experis acquisition and the net loss related to the sale of our Russia business in January which reduced earnings per share by 33 cents. The prior year to date period included restructuring charges relating to our Mexico business and integration costs which reduced earnings per share by 16 cents. Revenues for the nine-month period were $15.0 billion, a decrease of 2% compared to the prior year or an increase of 7% in constant currency. Earnings per share for the nine-month period were negatively impacted by 68 cents due to changes in foreign currencies compared to the prior year.
ManpowerGroup
Results of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from services (a)
$ 4,800.9
$ 5,140.6
-6.6 %
5.4 %
Cost of services
3,922.4
4,287.6
-8.5 %
3.6 %
Gross profit
878.5
853.0
3.0 %
14.6 %
Selling and administrative expenses
717.0
702.5
2.0 %
12.7 %
Operating profit
161.5
150.5
7.4 %
23.7 %
Interest and other expenses, net
4.7
4.9
-2.3 %
Earnings before income taxes
156.8
145.6
7.7 %
24.1 %
Provision for income taxes
45.5
47.9
-4.9 %
Net earnings
$ 111.3
$ 97.7
13.9 %
31.2 %
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 2.15
$ 1.80
19.8 %
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.13
$ 1.77
20.3 %
38.6 %
Weighted average shares - basic
51.7
54.3
-4.9 %
Weighted average shares - diluted
52.3
55.2
-5.3 %
(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $4.4 million and $3.9 million for
ManpowerGroup
Operating Unit Results
(In millions)
Three Months Ended September 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from Services:
Americas:
United States (a)
$ 886.6
$ 644.9
37.5 %
37.5 %
Other Americas
353.2
352.7
0.1 %
8.1 %
1,239.8
997.6
24.3 %
27.1 %
Southern Europe:
France
1,159.5
1,317.0
-12.0 %
3.1 %
Italy
395.1
456.4
-13.4 %
1.4 %
Other Southern Europe
485.2
609.2
-20.3 %
-10.3 %
2,039.8
2,382.6
-14.4 %
-0.7 %
Northern Europe
954.1
1,166.6
-18.2 %
-3.9 %
APME
586.9
611.2
-4.0 %
12.0 %
4,820.6
5,158.0
Intercompany Eliminations
(19.7)
(17.4)
$ 4,800.9
$ 5,140.6
-6.6 %
5.4 %
Operating Unit Profit:
Americas:
United States
$ 54.7
$ 28.2
93.9 %
93.9 %
Other Americas
16.4
12.6
30.8 %
42.2 %
71.1
40.8
74.4 %
77.9 %
Southern Europe:
France
56.6
61.6
-8.2 %
7.6 %
Italy
29.0
30.8
-6.0 %
10.3 %
Other Southern Europe
14.7
18.3
-18.9 %
-10.2 %
100.3
110.7
-9.3 %
5.4 %
Northern Europe
12.8
16.5
-22.9 %
-6.9 %
APME
23.4
22.6
3.5 %
23.4 %
207.6
190.6
Corporate expenses
(37.0)
(36.0)
Intangible asset amortization expense
(9.1)
(4.1)
Operating profit
161.5
150.5
7.4 %
23.7 %
Interest and other expenses, net (b)
(4.7)
(4.9)
Earnings before income taxes
$ 156.8
$ 145.6
(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $3.7 million and $3.3
(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:
2022
2021
Interest expense
$ 10.7
$ 9.6
Interest income
(4.4)
(2.9)
Foreign exchange loss
3.8
1.4
Miscellaneous income
(5.4)
(3.2)
$ 4.7
$ 4.9
ManpowerGroup
Results of Operations
(In millions, except per share data)
Nine Months Ended September 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from services (a)
$ 15,018.3
$ 15,342.1
-2.1 %
6.9 %
Cost of services
12,321.5
12,860.9
-4.2 %
4.9 %
Gross profit
2,696.8
2,481.2
8.7 %
17.6 %
Selling and administrative expenses
2,215.9
2,062.4
7.4 %
15.6 %
Operating profit
480.9
418.8
14.8 %
27.5 %
Interest and other expenses, net
14.1
13.1
7.7 %
Earnings before income taxes
466.8
405.7
15.1 %
27.6 %
Provision for income taxes
141.7
134.4
5.4 %
Net earnings
$ 325.1
$ 271.3
19.8 %
32.9 %
Net earnings per share - basic
$ 6.18
$ 4.96
24.4 %
Net earnings per share - diluted
$ 6.10
$ 4.90
24.6 %
38.1 %
Weighted average shares - basic
52.6
54.7
-3.7 %
Weighted average shares - diluted
53.3
55.4
-3.8 %
(a) Revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $11.9 million and $11.0 million
ManpowerGroup
Operating Unit Results
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended September 30
% Variance
Amount
Constant
2022
2021
Reported
Currency
(Unaudited)
Revenues from Services:
Americas:
United States (a)
$ 2,679.9
$ 1,882.5
42.4 %
42.4 %
Other Americas
1,073.8
1,162.3
-7.6 %
-2.8 %
3,753.7
3,044.8
23.3 %
25.1 %
Southern Europe:
France
3,590.1
3,852.7
-6.8 %
4.9 %
Italy
1,294.4
1,328.3
-2.6 %
9.5 %
Other Southern Europe
1,550.6
1,784.3
-13.1 %
-5.3 %
6,435.1
6,965.3
-7.6 %
3.2 %
Northern Europe
3,075.7
3,490.9
-11.9 %
-1.5 %
APME
1,808.8
1,858.5
-2.7 %
9.2 %
15,073.3
15,359.5
Intercompany Eliminations
(55.0)
(17.4)
$ 15,018.3
$ 15,342.1
-2.1 %
6.9 %
Operating Unit Profit:
Americas:
United States
$ 177.7
$ 95.4
86.2 %
86.2 %
Other Americas
47.1
45.5
3.6 %
10.2 %
224.8
140.9
59.6 %
61.7 %
Southern Europe:
France
168.5
169.9
-0.9 %
11.9 %
Italy
93.5
81.9
14.2 %
28.8 %
Other Southern Europe
45.2
47.6
-4.8 %
1.8 %
307.2
299.4
2.6 %
14.9 %
Northern Europe
26.9
39.2
-31.5 %
-20.9 %
APME
64.9
63.7
1.8 %
16.8 %
623.8
543.2
Corporate expenses
(114.8)
(110.5)
Intangible asset amortization expense
(28.1)
(13.9)
Operating profit
480.9
418.8
14.8 %
27.5 %
Interest and other expenses, net (b)
(14.1)
(13.1)
Earnings before income taxes
$ 466.8
$ 405.7
(a) In the United States, revenues from services include fees received from our franchise offices of $9.7 million and $9.4 million
(b) The components of interest and other expenses, net were:
2022
2021
Interest expense
$ 31.7
$ 29.5
Interest income
(10.0)
(9.1)
Foreign exchange loss
8.9
4.5
Miscellaneous income
(16.5)
(11.8)
$ 14.1
$ 13.1
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In millions)
Sep. 30,
Dec. 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 527.5
$ 847.8
Accounts receivable, net
4,720.3
5,448.2
Prepaid expenses and other assets
174.0
126.7
Total current assets
5,421.8
6,422.7
Other assets:
Goodwill
1,640.4
1,722.2
Intangible assets, net
553.9
583.6
Operating lease right-of-use asset
306.7
373.4
Other assets
529.7
610.2
Total other assets
3,030.7
3,289.4
Property and equipment:
Land, buildings, leasehold improvements and equipment
537.3
594.9
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization
432.9
478.1
Net property and equipment
104.4
116.8
Total assets
$ 8,556.9
$ 9,828.9
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,584.4
$ 3,039.2
Employee compensation payable
236.7
299.4
Accrued liabilities
536.2
584.7
Accrued payroll taxes and insurance
663.2
789.1
Value added taxes payable
416.3
515.5
Short-term borrowings and current maturities of long-term debt
13.2
552.6
Total current liabilities
4,450.0
5,780.5
Other liabilities:
Long-term debt
883.0
565.7
Long-term operating lease liability
216.9
275.8
Other long-term liabilities
590.4
675.2
Total other liabilities
1,690.3
1,516.7
Shareholders' equity:
ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
Common stock
1.2
1.2
Capital in excess of par value
3,472.3
3,444.7
Retained earnings
3,888.5
3,634.6
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(533.2)
(389.4)
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,422.7)
(4,169.4)
Total ManpowerGroup shareholders' equity
2,406.1
2,521.7
Noncontrolling interests
10.5
10.0
Total shareholders' equity
2,416.6
2,531.7
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 8,556.9
$ 9,828.9
ManpowerGroup
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
Net earnings
$ 325.1
$ 271.3
Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
63.9
50.9
Loss on sales of subsidiaries, net
3.9
-
Deferred income taxes
1.5
(20.5)
Provision for doubtful accounts
7.2
13.7
Share-based compensation
29.2
26.7
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
195.9
(354.0)
Other assets
5.3
9.7
Other liabilities
(342.8)
385.1
Cash provided by operating activities
289.2
382.9
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
Capital expenditures
(55.9)
(39.7)
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired
(16.4)
(7.1)
Proceeds from the sales of subsidiaries and property and equipment
7.0
2.2
Cash used in investing activities
(65.3)
(44.6)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
Net change in short-term borrowings
(1.5)
0.1
Repayments of revolving debt facility
(75.0)
-
Proceeds from long-term debt
421.1
0.4
Repayments of long-term debt
(412.1)
(2.2)
Payments for debt issuance costs
(2.4)
-
Proceeds from derivative settlement
2.0
-
Payments of contingent consideration for acquisitions
(1.7)
(6.2)
Proceeds from share-based awards
0.4
5.3
Payments to noncontrolling interests
(1.0)
(1.2)
Other share-based award transactions
(8.4)
(4.6)
Repurchases of common stock
(245.0)
(150.1)
Dividends paid
(71.2)
(68.3)
Cash used in financing activities
(394.8)
(226.8)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(149.4)
(66.0)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(320.3)
45.5
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
847.8
1,567.1
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$ 527.5
$ 1,612.6
