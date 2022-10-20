Modern Innkeeper Launches Three Hotel Amenity Collections Designed for Vacation Rentals

The collections focus on the art of hospitality, enhancing guest experience, promoting guest wellness, and improving operational efficiency of short-term rental properties.

TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Innkeeper, an amenities supplier for short-term rentals, today announced the launch of three collections developed for small lodging properties: Amity Essentials, Eco Sabbatico, and Flores Aurantii. The collections were created to address the professionalization of the rapidly growing short-term rentals sector, and the unique challenges that arise from managing these properties.

We learned that over 80% of travelers have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of amenities at rental properties.

"Short term rentals are becoming more popular among travelers as an alternative to hotels. Typically, smaller in property size with locations farther away from the city center, vacation rentals often have a different set of operational needs compared with traditional hotels," says Vivian Chen, CEO at Modern Innkeeper. "All our product lines are designed around short-term rentals and small properties, not large hotels. We focus on how our offerings can help rental hosts operate more efficiently and improve guest experience. We spend a lot of time thinking about vacation rentals as a lodging product, how they are different from hotels, their advantages, opportunities, and challenges. We talk about this often in our blog, The Art of Hosting."

"Our own market research revealed that over 80% of travelers have expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of toiletries at rental properties. This means either a lack of toiletries available, running out of product during their stay, or a mismatch between the expected quality of amenities and cost of stay. All of this affects the guest experience and how they review a property. It's something that could bring more revenue opportunities to a property if addressed properly. We learned from these findings and developed three collections that specifically serve vacation rentals."

Amity Essentials collection highlights the respectful relationship between rental hosts, their guests, and the travel environment. As an extension of Modern Innkeeper's popular blog The Art of Hosting, Amity Essentials is inspired by principles in hospitality – harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility. Its light and refreshing green tea fragrance reminds us that one of the main purposes of a vacation is for the guests to enjoy the hospitality of the host in an atmosphere distinct from the fast pace of everyday life. Like a tea ceremony, the simple focus of a vacation is to spiritually relish each moment with the knowledge that the moment will never come again.

A true hospitality line, Amity Essentials attempts to capture these special moments for guests with its collection of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, body lotion, soap, and vanity kit. Vacation rental properties often have longer length of stay than hotels. The 40ml tubes and 40g soap are more suitable than the 30ml or 25ml single-use toiletries commonly available at hotels, giving guests adequate supply during their stay. Each item is sold in bulk.

Eco Sabbatico collection emulates a long and relaxing break in nature. Inspired by the concept of a sabbatical, guests are energized by the sights and sounds of their travel environment. Natural lights, scenes from nature, and the colors of adventure bring the Eco Sabbatico collection to life. Its rejuvenating scent of juniper captures a traveler's inner strength and determination required to endure long trips away from home. The strength of the juniper tree is seen in its capacity to survive in harsh conditions, growing out of rocks and surviving in areas with very little water. Often considered a symbol of protection and new beginnings, junipers are excellent housewarming gifts for people who just moved to a new environment. Exposure to nature not only makes us feel better emotionally, but it also contributes to our physical wellbeing, reducing blood pressure, heart rate, muscle tension and the production of stress hormones.

Designed with guest wellness in mind, the Eco Sabbatico collection is inspired by the scents of environment and its positive effects on the traveler. Currently available as 40ml shampoo, 40ml conditioner, 40ml body wash, 40ml body lotion, and 40g soap. Each item is sold in bulk.

Flores Aurantii collection encapsulates the gifts from mother nature. Beauty exists in more than just sight. Guests preserve a piece of mother nature with touch and smell. How would one describe the beauty of mother nature to a blind child? Take her outside, smell the flowers, let the sunshine warm her, take long walks in the woods, listen to the birds, feel the wind running through her hair, taste the fruits. The fragrance of the orange flower attempts to capture the gift of mother nature in a bottle, to be touched and smelled by guests as they travel through their journeys. Orange is the color of beautiful sunsets and a warm fireplace during a dreary winter. Just like its attention-grabbing color, the scent of the orange blossom awakens our senses.

Refreshing and floral, perfumers also appreciate its sweet and vegetal notes. The collection's larger sized amenities of 80ml shampoo, 80ml conditioner, 80ml body wash, 80ml body lotion, and 60g soap are ideal for luxury rentals or properties with longer stays of 7 or more nights.

"We are building hospitality products that add meaning to the guest experience. Not only that, but we also focus on operational improvement from the manager's standpoint. There are many moving parts in this often-overlooked category in hospitality. California and New York also passed legislation to ban single-use toiletries at lodging accommodations. We will address our solution to this in the near future," added Chen, who has been a hotelier since 2009 and spent over 12 years in real estate development building franchised select-service and extended-stay hotels. She acquired Modern Innkeeper in 2018.

About Modern Innkeeper

Positioned uniquely at the crossroads of travel and personal care, Modern Innkeeper since its launch in 2015 has supplied vacation rental properties with personal care products and amenity kits that complement a wide range of rental styles and interior décor. Modern Innkeeper primarily serves the needs of vacation rentals, farm stays, campgrounds, cabins, cottages, inns, boutique hotels, and bed & breakfast. Focusing on supplying to small lodging properties that operate as an alternative to traditional hotels, Modern Innkeeper helps these properties operate more efficiently and more competitively by providing resources designed to meet their unique property types, spaces, budgets, and guest profile.

Modern Innkeeper is based in Torrance, California and sells nationwide at moderninnkeeper.com.

