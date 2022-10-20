Proving Fashion Meets Function, Care+Wear Announces New Chest Access Blouses

Fashionable tops allow easy access to central lines, tunneled catheters and implanted ports for patients

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Care+Wear, a healthwear solutions company bringing both comfort and fashion to patients undergoing treatment for chronic illnesses and the frontline workers who treat them, launches two new Chest Access Blouses. The blouses are an extension of the company's Chest Access Collection which also includes a fitted and flattering three-quarter length shirt and a stylish hoodie in collaboration with iconic designer Oscar de la Renta.

The classic blouses are an option that can take patients from their infusion treatments to wherever their day takes them. Similar to the existing collection, the tops also have left and right zippers to provide discreet, easy chest port access, without the need to undress. They are EPA-approved, antimicrobial, hypoallergenic and feature moisture-wicking cotton for comfort and peace of mind. The tops are available in women's sizes XS to XXL and come in black and white plaid and a button-down version that is blue and white striped.

"By adding these blouses to our line, we hope to give patients more modern and fashionable options with port access," said Care+Wear Founder and CEO, Chaitenya Razdan. "They can be comfortable during treatment and then go on about their day without having to change, ultimately giving them one less thing to stress about which is our goal."

In other product news, Care+Wear most recently expanded its line of Post-surgical Recovery Bras to include four new hues and prints. It also expanded its line of premium scrubs to include hunter green and burgundy. For more information, visit www.careandwear.com.

Originally founded in 2014, Care+Wear was born out of the desire to help loved ones feel more human while undergoing cancer treatments. The first product developed by the company was a better PICC Line cover, which provided a springboard to reimagine how the world looks at and feels about healthcare. Care+Wear has reached millions of patients with its adaptive and accessible shirts, sweatshirts and recovery bras, with the mission of bridging fashion and function for a more human healthcare experience. The brand has expanded to include scrubs, NICU bodysuits and children's solutions such as arm cast covers. Care+Wear works in conjunction with end users, clinicians and designers, including Oscar de la Renta, The Natori Company, and Parsons School of Design, and provides up to 10% of profits to leading institutions such as Stand Up 2 Cancer, The American Cancer Society, the University of Miami Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center, as well as many more. Care+Wear wants all wearers to not only look good but feel their best so they can go about their daily lives with one less worry. To learn more, visit: www.careandwear.com.

