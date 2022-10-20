REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas Announces REVIV KSA Partnership with YAG Capital

LONDON, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- REVIV President and CEO Sarah Lomas today announces that REVIV Global has partnered with YAG Capital in joint venture, REVIV KSA.

The REVIV KSA (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia) Partnership strengthens the world leading IV drip therapy company's footprint and allows REVIV to further expand their products and services portfolio. This includes a turnkey solution for medical professionals in the KSA region, which will allow them to offer IV drip therapy from their existing businesses.

With this new emphasis on this important country in the region, REVIV's goal of making precision nutrition solutions, powered by AI, available across the globe is on track for delivery.

Yazen Abu Gulal, Founder and Managing Partner in YAG Capital says: "Saudi Arabia is a fast-expanding market, with boundless opportunities and ambition brought about by the Saudi Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. A leading company like REVIV will be a welcome addition to the wellness and healthcare sector, adding value for locals and the growing population of expats. By bringing its full range of services, including all the latest wellness IV therapies and vitamin injections, REVIV will ensure patients can access treatment locally rather than travel abroad."

Sarah Lomas, President and CEO of REVIV, says: "We are delighted to have a renewed focus on Saudi Arabia and we look forward to opening more flagship and express clinics. Yazen's expertise will help REVIV Global realise the wealth of opportunity to expand our product portfolio across the territory."

About YAG Capital

YAG Capital was founded in 2020, YAG Capital is a diversified, global multi-asset alternative investment firm based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. YAG Capital provides Capital for seed through growth equity investments and bring a strategic and unique global network to their portfolio companies. YAG Capital invests in various strategies that include; multi-asset, opportunistic, venture capital, growth equity, customized partnerships and special situations. Investments include FinTech leader N26, BEGiN, REVIV, Kbox Global, StarField Food and Science Technology, AirBnB, ChinaUnionPay and others.

About REVIV

REVIV is a life science led provider of nutritional health solutions, and their goal is to be the only personalized nutritional health company that offers precision nutrition solutions, using big data coupled with AI, to evidence that nutrition can have a positive impact on medical conditions or disease. REVIV's vision is to pioneer the democratization of nutrition-based treatments which will reduce disease, extend life and allow people to live better and healthier lives.

