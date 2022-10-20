SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Weiss Law Reminds LOGC, POSH, AERC, and BTRS Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOGC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of LOGC by AstraZeneca Rare Disease via tender offer. Under the terms of the merger agreement, LOGC shareholders will receive $2.07 in cash for each share of LOGC common stock owned. If you own LOGC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/logc

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ: POSH), in connection with the proposed acquisition of POSH by NAVER Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, POSH shareholders will receive $17.90 in cash for each share of POSH common stock owned. If you own POSH shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/posh

AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of AeroClean Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AERC), in connection with the proposed merger of AERC with Molekule, Inc. ("Molekule"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, AERC shareholders will own 50.5%, and Molekule shareholders will own 49.5% of the outstanding common equity of the combined company. If you own AERC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/aerc

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS)

Weiss Law is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BTRS) in connection with the proposed acquisition of BTRS by EQT X fund. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of BTRS common stock owned. If you own BTRS shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/btrs

