COMPASS DATACENTERS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR BY THE DALLAS BUSINESS JOURNAL

2022 Best Places to Work Awards Put Spotlight on Compass' Unique Employee-Centric Culture as a Key to Its Global Mission

DALLAS, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Datacenters has been recognized as one of the Dallas Business Journal's 2022 Best Places to Work in the publication's annual ranking of best employers in North Texas. Now in its 20th year, the Best Places to Work Awards recognize the companies in the region that go above and beyond in creating an enjoyable workplace environment and culture for their employees based on the highest employee survey scores among peer companies in their size category.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a leader in North Texas in creating a workplace environment employees want to be a part of," said Anna Carlton, Compass Datacenters' VP of Culture and Learning. "The unique culture at Compass is built around our Core Convictions: Humility In, Pride Out, Actions & Words are One, Continuous Improvement, and We Ask Why. When you give your employees a voice and a safe place to learn and grow, you create a collaborative culture that allows people to accomplish great things. That culture has empowered our employees to make a positive difference in the lives of people around the globe through the critical digital infrastructure we build."

The Best Places to Work Award winners were honored by the Dallas Business Journal at an event on October 20th. For more information, visit: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/best-places-to-work.

