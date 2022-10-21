INSPIRED BY A REMARKABLE TRUE STORY '5000 BLANKETS' PREMIERES IN THEATERS NATIONWIDE FOR TWO NIGHTS ONLY DEC. 12-13

A Struggling Family Meets Crisis with Compassion and Inspires an Entire City; Featuring Anna Camp and Rob Mayes

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In theaters for two nights only this December, 5000 BLANKETS tells the remarkable and inspiring story of a young family that meets a life-altering crisis with compassion for those most in need, inspiring their city in the process.

5000 BLANKETS debuts in more than 700 theaters nationwide Dec. 12 and 13 and is distributed by Fathom Events. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE .

"The story of how Cyndi Bunch and her son, Phillip, turned tragedy into triumph," said Director Amin Matalqa. "I love capturing stories of dreamers and unsung heroes on film. I know audiences will find the story as inspiring as I did."

SYNOPSIS

Inspired by a remarkable true story, 5000 BLANKETS is filled with hope and highlights the power of family and faith. When her husband has a mental breakdown and goes missing, a determined woman and her young son set out to find him on the streets, sparking a movement of compassion toward those in need and inspiring a city.

5000 BLANKETS features Anna Camp (PITCH PERFECT 1 and 2) as Cyndi; Rob Mayes (THOR: RAGNAROK) as her husband, Bobby; and Carson Minniear (RALLY CAPS) as her son, Phillip. This is a Sony AFFIRM Originals film, produced by Douglas Shaffer of Caspian Productions, and written by Matthew Antonelli and Larry Postel.

TRAILER

About AFFIRM Films

AFFIRM Films, launched in 2007, is an industry leader in faith-based/inspirational films with worldwide box office of over $660 million including such hits as SOUL SURFER, WAR ROOM, RISEN, HEAVEN IS FOR REAL, MIRACLES FROM HEAVEN, OVERCOMER, A BEAUTIFUL DAY IN THE NEIGHBORHOOD in partnership with TriStar Pictures, and most recently The Kendrick Brothers' SHOW ME THE FATHER. AFFIRM produces, acquires and markets content that inspires, uplifts and entertains audiences around the world focusing on family and faith through its three divisions, AFFIRM Films, AFFIRM Television and AFFIRM Originals. Sony Pictures Entertainment is a subsidiary of Tokyo- based Sony Corporation.

Register to get all the latest news from AFFIRM Films at www.affirmfilmsupdates.com and follow AFFIRM Films on social media at @AFFIRMFilms.

About Fathom Events

Fathom is a recognized leader in the entertainment industry as one of the top distributors of content to movie theaters in North America. Owned by AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE: AMC); Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK); and Regal, a subsidiary of the Cineworld Group (LSE: CINE.L); Fathom operates the largest cinema distribution network, delivering a wide variety of programming and experiences to cinema audiences in all of the top U.S. markets and to more than 45 countries. For more information, visit www.FathomEvents.com .

