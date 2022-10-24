Phoenix Children's Appoints New Chief Human Resources Officer

Proven healthcare HR leader Kety Duron joins growing health system

PHOENIX, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix Children's, one of the nation's fastest-growing pediatric health systems, recently announced the appointment of Kety Duron as chief human resources officer (CHRO). Duron brings decades of experience in healthcare leadership and will oversee talent recruitment and management, workforce engagement, leadership development and organizational transformation as Phoenix Children's continues to expand its sites of service and workforce statewide.

"Highly skilled employees are key to expanding our service throughout the community, especially as we get ready to open two new hospitals in the coming years," said Robert L. Meyer, Phoenix Children's president and CEO. "Phoenix Children's embarked on a search for an experienced human resources leader with demonstrated success in recruiting and retaining top talent, and we've found that, and more, in Kety."

Duron most recently held the same role for City of Hope, where she served for six years as Chief Human Resources Officer for the not-for-profit clinical research center, hospital and graduate school. There, she oversaw HR strategy for more than 7,000 employees and launched numerous impactful programs designed to maximize recruitment, retention and engagement. Most notably, Duron led new career and leadership development initiatives — two areas she will further develop for Phoenix Children's.

"The talent market is evolving and we as CHROs are challenged with changing paradigms, generational differences in the workplace, and leading with empathy and compassion," Duron said. "As Phoenix Children's continues to grow and expand, we must be thoughtful in assessing the strategic hiring needs of the organization, developing the talent pipelines and retaining our talent. I am confident we are poised to be the healthcare employer of choice for the Valley."

Prior to leading HR at City of Hope, Duron served as Vice President of HR at Stanford Health Care and held various human resources leadership roles at UCLA Health for more than 25 years.

Duron regularly speaks on the role of the CHRO in the future, including upskilling and reskilling talent; diversity, equity and inclusion; and women in leadership, and recently presented at CxO Forum and Modern Healthcare's Women in Leadership Conference. She earned a bachelor's degree in physics from the University of Athens in Greece, and a Master of Business Administration from Pepperdine University. She also completed leadership development programs at UCLA and Stanford University.

In addition to Duron, Phoenix Children's has announced several other high-profile clinical and executive hires in recent months as it prepares to expand its workforce. Named by Healthiest Employers® among the top 20 of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America and recognized by Phoenix Business Journal as one of Arizona's Healthiest Workplaces, Phoenix Children's is an ideal environment for those seeking a career in healthcare.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital – Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital – East Valley at Dignity Health Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 11 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service-related outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for nearly 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,175 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens.org.

