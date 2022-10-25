ePlus Team Joins Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento for Community Build

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that a team of ePlus employee volunteers from the Sacramento region, along with local customers and partners, joined forces with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento to complete the first of two single-family home builds in the area.

ePlus' involvement in the Sacramento-area build marks the company's latest engagement with Habitat for Humanity, with whom it has partnered since 2018. Originally scheduled for 2019, the Sacramento-area build was postponed due to the pandemic and was recently allowed to move forward with the ePlus team on hand.

For this engagement, the ePlus-led team of volunteers were involved in working on the finishing touches to a home within a development that will provide affordable homeownership and equity building to more than 60 low-income individuals, including over 40 children. ePlus' team of volunteers was involved in completing landscaping, fencing, and building a playhouse. Since they are nearing the close of this project build, ePlus' next engagement in the region will be in 2023 within a different and larger development.

"We are happy to work in continued partnership with Habitat for Humanity to assist in providing affordable housing to communities across the US," said Mark Marron, president and CEO of ePlus. "We are proud of what we're able to help achieve with these builds and look forward to participating in our next one."

"We are very thankful to ePlus for its continued assistance and its pipeline of volunteers who have stepped up to support our efforts across the U.S.," said Leah Miller, president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento. "Together, with the involvement and commitment of organizations like ePlus, we can provide a more secure situation and a better future for families who rely on our programs to improve their lives."

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento provides affordable equity-building homeownership opportunities to low-income families in the area, as well as home preservation support to the region's vulnerable, low-income homeowners. Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento serves over 3,000 individuals annually through build, repair, and community projects.

ePlus, its employees, and its partners contribute in many ways to charitable organizations that support individuals facing challenges from homelessness and hunger, to blood cancers and access to education. A sampling of our collective efforts, which include a combination of employee giving, corporate matching, and volunteerism, can be found on the ePlus website at https://www.eplus.com/about-us/corporate-social-responsibility.

