KYX Unveils New Website Design Alongside Key Strategic Investments

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KYX, the footwear industry's first try-before-you-buy and rental platform has unveiled the next iteration of its website—showcasing a sleek, modern, and more gender neutral look.

KYX World (KYX) is the premier sneaker subscription platform, revolutionizing footwear culture by providing all-inclusive access to an expansive rotation of authentic, limited-release styles. KYX offers access to over 300 silhouettes through three membership levels. Subscribe to KYX and get fresh sneakers every month—wear them freely and then choose to keep them, buy them, or swap them out for your next pair. (PRNewswire)

New investments from NBA All-Star Deron Williams , GSW Sports Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and the a16z Scout Fund.

This news comes on the heels of additional investment from SeventySix Capital, who led the prior Seed round, alongside new investments from NBA All-Star Deron Williams, GSW Sports Ventures, Goodwater Capital, and the a16z Scout Fund.

The relaunch continues the brand's overarching goal to appeal to a wider audience outside of traditional 'sneakerheads' by lowering the barrier of entry to limited-release footwear. KYX members can now expect a more seamless experience, from the new Sneaker Tracker to KYX Tokens, a web3 friendly currency that can be applied to purchase sneakers. Additionally the brand is introducing a new discounted pricing system to encourage users to buy the shoes after they've experienced them. This try-before-you-buy feature is currently missing in the resale industry where customers are unable to return shoes after they've worn them.

"The refreshed website and rebrand are a big step for KYX as a brand. The experience is easier to navigate coupled with our in-house product photography and significant purchase discounts. Our goal is to reinforce the idea that sneakers are truly for everyone, whether you've been a fan for decades or since yesterday." - Leland Grossman, KYX Director of Marketing

As KYX continues to expand and revolutionize the sneaker industry, upcoming milestones include an NIL relationship with a selection of local USC athletes, a Los Angeles based hospitality partnership, in addition to digital integrations with larger legacy retailers. KYX is just scratching the surface when it comes to a series of additional activations and collaborations in the sports, sneaker and clothing rental space.

"We've come a long way in a short amount of time but still respect the challenge ahead. With all the new developments from our refreshed site to strategic investors, we are confident everyone will be renting their sneakers soon from KYX!" - Brian Mupo, KYX CEO & Co-Founder

