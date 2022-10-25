Nuovo Pasta Introduces A Plant-Based Vegan Collection Just In Time To Celebrate National Pasta Month

STRATFORD, Conn., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World Pasta Day, and Nuovo Pasta, the world's leading artisan pasta manufacturer, is proud to announce the Plant-Based Vegan collection, another decadent creation to satisfy your pasta cravings now 100% vegan. Nuovo has created award-winning pasta made fresh in the USA following a time-honored tradition of innovation. Each handmade style tortellini, filled with the perfect combination of chef crafted ingredients and non-dairy artisan (plant based) cheeses are sure to delight. This amazing and unique vegan pasta is made from Italy's ancient grain Kamut. Which is one of the world's oldest grains translating to Wheat in Egyption. Kamut wheat is a non-hybridized ancient wheat. It contains wonderful whole grain nutrition, a firm texture, and rich, nutty, taste.

The Plant-Based Vegan Collection has the perfect combination of chef crafted ingredients including:

Spinach & Vegan Ricotta

Tomato, Basil & Vegan Ricotta

2022 New product Sofi Award winner Roasted Sweet Potato & Cauliflower, a

Wild Mushroom Ragu & Polenta

"We've taken our years of experience in the foodservice world and really created a restaurant experience at home for people," "I believe that's really driven the success of the company," says CEO and Founder Carl Zuanelli.

These Nuovo pasta creations of deliciousness are merchandised for the consumer in a modified atmosphere package to preserve freshness and provide a safe product. As always they are part of Nuovo's sustainability campaign, this earth friendly packaging is made from up to 80% post consumer plastics. In recent years, consumers have been turning away from "low/no" foods in favor of foods that are high in positive attributes, like protein and fiber. Pasta users have a positive view of fiber and the long-lasting energy that whole grain carbohydrates provide. Consumers continue to seek out and favor "clean label" items with easy-to-understand labels and fewer overall ingredients. Says Tom Quinn, COO of Nuovo Pasta.

For more information about Nuovo products, popular pasta recipes and Tour of Italy collection, follow Nuovo on Facebook ( @Nuovopasta ) and Instagram ( @NuovoPasta ) or visit https://www.nuovopasta.com/products/vegan/ .

About Nuovo Pasta

Nuovo Pasta Productions, Ltd., a nationally recognized producer of premium refrigerated pasta and sauces. Nuovo was founded in 1989. Thirty years later, Nuovo employs over 200 people and maintains 140,000 sq ft in Stratford, CT and in Cleveland, OH. Currently Nuovo produces over 22,000,000 pounds of fresh pasta per year. Nuovo's products are sold in specialty stores, supermarkets, and warehouse clubs in all 50 states, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Nuovo creates a contemporary culinary experience by following a traditional age-old method of making pasta married with unique contemporary filling combinations.

Nuovo is an active member of the National Pasta Association (NPA) and the International Pasta Organization (IPO). In 2019, Nuovo celebrated 30 years serving delicious pasta and pesto sauces to tables across America. Entering its fourth decade, Nuovo continues a tradition of innovation offering chef-inspired fillings, using cutting-edge culinary flavor combinations.

The NUOVO way has redefined the gold standard of fresh pasta.

