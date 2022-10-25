Piaggio Fast Forward™ Launches a Chic Personal Robot for Holiday 2022: Introducing the Exclusive "gitamini™ limited edition" Where High Tech Meets High Fashion and Healthy Living

Kicking off the holiday season with an all-new makeover of PFF's best-selling robot, gitamini limited edition is now available in an exclusive colorway and includes a Bluetooth™ speaker

BOSTON, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF), a leader in following technology, announces the launch of the newest addition to the gita robot family just in time for the holiday season. This first all-black limited edition of gitamini is the perfect gift for healthy living enthusiasts, fashion and accessories lovers, environmentally conscious individuals, tech adopters, and those with pedestrian-first lifestyles. The exclusive gitamini limited edition in Shadow Black operates with the same pedestrian etiquette as the other consumer robots from PFF, but is the first gitamini to have a built-in Bluetooth® speaker that owners can use to stream music through the mygita app to enhance the life-on-foot experience. The limited edition is the only gitamini robot custom designed with matching black body panels and wheels, with cool gray features including the bin and logo, LED accent lighting and custom sounds designed by the Berklee College of Music. PFF's first limited edition all-black colorway is timeless and elevated, making it the perfect accessory to take you through the holiday season and beyond. Black is a classic neutral that fits seamlessly into any wardrobe, while the speaker adds an element of fun that's perfect for gifting or amping up the entertainment during your daily activities—a perfect holiday accessory.

With most walking trips being a mile or less, gitamini makes those 2,000 steps easier, more fun and now eye-catching.

"This holiday was the perfect opportunity to create an exclusive colorway for the best selling gitamini robot. We designed it with a blacked out body and wheels accentuated by the contrasting cool gray interior to provide its user the ability to easily locate belongings inside the bin. We also gave this gitamini a Bluetooth speaker so walking enthusiasts have a more elevated experience as they enjoy even more of their life on foot," notes Greg Lynn, PFF's Chief Executive Officer. "With most walking trips being a mile or less, gitamini makes those 2,000 steps easier, more fun and now eye-catching."

A leader in following technology, PFF continues to revolutionize the way humans and machines interact by designing innovative mobile tech solutions that move the way people move—to help people walk more, walk farther, and to allow them to do more of their everyday living on foot. PFF continues to listen to customer feedback and expand its family of first-of-their--kind following robots programmed with pedestrian etiquette.

Shop gitamini limited edition

Available now on a first-come, first-served basis, the gitamini limited edition robot will be offered while supplies last. Be the first to shop the latest drop ! It is available for consumers starting at a retail price of $2,175.00. Free shipping always and financing via Affirm available at checkout.

About gitamini

gitamini is a cargo-carrying, following robot that allows you to walk further and more often, rather than driving. It is lightweight (just 28 lb) and nimble (zero turning radius); is compact and has easy to lift exterior hand holds; uses a combination of cameras and radar technology in order to see its surroundings. It pairs to its user with just one tap of a button, braking automatically when needed and adjusting its speed to keep pace along the way. Gitamini stands and self-balances and keeps a following pace of up to 6 mph for up to 21 miles on a single charge while carrying up to 20 pounds of gear (capacity of 1000 in3). Available in refined Boardwalk Beige or attention-grabbing Spark Citron and now, for a limited time, in chic Shadow Black including an exclusive Bluetooth enabled speaker.

About Piaggio Fast Forward

Smart following technology leader Piaggio Fast Forward (PFF) is a Boston-based company founded in 2015 and funded by the Piaggio Group, the Italian manufacturer and creator of the iconic Vespa scooter. PFF has an extensive knowledge of pedestrian mobility and uses this knowledge to create innovative mobile tech solutions that move the way people move. PFF's vision is to support the local mobility needs of businesses, communities, and individuals centered around people over cars, support healthier lifestyles, cleaner environments and stronger local economies. For more information, please visit www.piaggiofastfoward.com

About Piaggio Group

Established in 1884, Piaggio Group is the largest scooter and motorcycle manufacturer in Europe and one of the global leaders in the sector. The Piaggio Group has been listed on the Italian stock exchange since 2006 and has three main business lines: 2 and 3 wheelers (scooters and motorcycles), light commercial vehicles and robotics (PFF). The Group's portfolio includes some of the most iconic and famous brands in the light mobility industry, such as: Piaggio, Vespa, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, Ape and Piaggio Commercial. Piaggio Group counts more than 6.600 employees, it has a distribution in more than 100 countries and six industrial plants (in Italy, India, China and Vietnam). The Group also has four research and development centers, which employ approximately 1,000 people.

Disclaimer "forward looking statements"

This press release contains statements related to PFF's future business and future events that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward looking statements can generally be identified by use of terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "plan," "predict," "potential" "should," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. Such forward looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of PFF, that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward looking statements set out in this press release are current as of the date of this press release and are based on several estimates and assumptions that are subject to business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies, with respect to future business decisions, which are subject to change. PFF undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether because of new information, future events, or circumstances or otherwise.



