Wilson Elser Expands East and West Coast Prowess with Three Lateral Hires

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National law firm Wilson Elser announced today that three lateral partners joined the firm in October: Riki Ghosh in the Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice and Asir Fiola and Celeena Pompeo in the Transportation Practice.

"Growing our firm through the acquisition of good leaders helps attract and retain the next generation of lawyers who will work with them and learn from them," said Wilson Elser Managing Partner R. Douglas Noah Jr. "Riki, Asir and Celeena not only fill that role but also bring new levels of potential for the future to two of our practices with a history of impressive growth."

Ghosh joins the firm in New York from Ekblom & Partners. He represents physicians, health care providers and medical centers in a variety of complex matters and has more than a decade of trial experience. Having worked at a boutique white-collar criminal defense firm and as a public defender, Ghosh has litigated extensively at the state and federal levels.

He earned his J.D. degree in 2010 from Washington University in St. Louis School of Law and a B.A. degree in Economics in 2006 from the University of Texas at Austin.

Ghosh is the third partner to join Wilson Elser's Medical Malpractice & Health Care Practice this year. In September, Tim Sheehan and Joe Swart came on board from DeCorato Sheehan Merolesi & Federico LLP.

Fiola and Pompeo join Wilson Elser from Selman Breitman LLP located in Orange County, California. They bring trial and arbitration experience that will further strengthen the litigation and trial capabilities of Wilson Elser's Transportation Practice.

Both will service clients from the Los Angeles office's new satellite location in Orange County, California. The Los Angeles office is one of the firm's oldest, established in 1979. Together, the two locations enable Wilson Elser attorneys to better accommodate the legal needs of more clients across the area.

Fiola will focus his practice on legal matters in the areas of trucking, transportation and general liability, as well as product liability and toxic tort. With almost 20 years of trial experience, he has represented insurance and private clients in all areas of civil litigation, including cases arising out of automobile accidents, construction accidents, construction defects, subrogation claims, breach of contract and premises liability.

Fiola earned his J.D. degree in 2002 from Pepperdine University School of Law, Malibu, and a B.A. degree in 1997 from the University of California, Los Angeles.

Pompeo will handle legal matters in the areas of trucking and transportation, as well as general liability, product liability and toxic tort matters. She has represented insurers, corporations and small business owners in the defense of personal injury suits, including cases arising out of catastrophic injury. Pompeo has nearly 10 years of experience with multi-party trucking and transportation cases, as well as extensive arbitration and second-chair trial experience.

Pompeo received her J.D. degree in 2013 from Whittier Law School with magna cum laude honors and a B.A. degree in 2005 from California State University, Fullerton.

